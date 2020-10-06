Advertisement

Twin Falls County man youngest in Idaho to die from COVID-19 related illness

“Many of our young people will bounce back, but some will be hit hard by this disease.”
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District is reporting the first COVID-19-related death in a person under the age of 30, marking the youngest person in Idaho to die with a connection to the disease.

On Tuesday, the health district said a man in his 20s died from a COVID-related illness in Twin Falls County.

Health officials said the man had underlying health conditions that put him at high-risk for a severe case of COVID-19.

“This is a terrible reminder that even our young people are not immune to complications from this disease,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD epidemiologist, in a news release. “Many of our young people will bounce back, but some will be hit hard by this disease. These are the people, the vulnerable of all ages, that we are trying to protect when we encourage everyone to take daily precautions.”

Maxwell said people with a high risk may not appear obvious to those around them and this is a time to remind the community to take necessary health precautions.

“Conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or lung problems can be invisible to the public and are more common than you might imagine,” Maxwell said. “That’s why taking steps to protect everyone around us from any illness we might be carrying is such an important step in slowing the spread of this disease and saving lives.”

Public Health officials urge all residents to incorporate these precautions into their daily lives by keeping six feet away from people they don’t live with, wearing a mask in public places, excellent hand hygiene and isolating immediately if they begin to show symptoms of an illness.

South Central Public Health District is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8 a.m. to % p.m., Monday through Friday, and are now also running Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

