Twin Falls Fire to host fire prevention event at Fred Meyer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - All across the United States this week people are honoring Fire Prevention Week.

The recognition helps educate the public about ways to protect themselves and their families from house fires.

The Twin Falls Fire Department usually holds an open house where people can come and tour the fire house and learn about carbon monoxide or fire alarms.

But this year, because of the restrictions with COVID-19, they aren’t able to do that.

Fire marshal Tim Lauda will be setting up an education booth in the Fred Meyer parking lot instead, where people can drive up and learn about fire prevention from him and the firefighters.

The first 40 people will get a free carbon monoxide tester, and there will be goody bags for the kids.

“Fire prevention doesn’t change whether we have a pandemic or not," Lauda said. It’s still really really important that we have working smoke detectors in our homes. It’s still really really important that we sleep with our bedroom doors closed. It’s still really, really important that we have working carbon monoxide detectors in our homes. Those things save lives no matter what is going on in the country."

The event will be taking place from 3-6 p.m. Thursday in the Fred Meyer parking lot in Twin Falls.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.