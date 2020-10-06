Advertisement

Twin Falls Fire to host fire prevention event at Fred Meyer

“Fire prevention doesn’t change whether we have a pandemic or not"
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - All across the United States this week people are honoring Fire Prevention Week.

The recognition helps educate the public about ways to protect themselves and their families from house fires.

The Twin Falls Fire Department usually holds an open house where people can come and tour the fire house and learn about carbon monoxide or fire alarms.

But this year, because of the restrictions with COVID-19, they aren’t able to do that.

Fire marshal Tim Lauda will be setting up an education booth in the Fred Meyer parking lot instead, where people can drive up and learn about fire prevention from him and the firefighters.

The first 40 people will get a free carbon monoxide tester, and there will be goody bags for the kids.

“Fire prevention doesn’t change whether we have a pandemic or not," Lauda said. It’s still really really important that we have working smoke detectors in our homes. It’s still really really important that we sleep with our bedroom doors closed. It’s still really, really important that we have working carbon monoxide detectors in our homes. Those things save lives no matter what is going on in the country."

The event will be taking place from 3-6 p.m. Thursday in the Fred Meyer parking lot in Twin Falls.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Creek Fire Protection District seeking supplemental levy

Updated: 1 hour ago
On the ballot this November is a supplemental levy for the Rock Creek Fire Protection District, after previous failed attempts, the need for this levy is higher than ever.

News

Twin Falls High School physical education teacher finds creative ways to get students active

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Teachers at Twin Falls High School are getting creative this year, including physical education teacher Tonia Burk who is finding new ways to keep her students healthy and active.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 458 new, probable cases, 5 more deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 458 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 on Monday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 44,422.

News

Rock Creek Fire Protection District seeking supplemental levy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
On the ballot this November is a supplemental levy for the Rock Creek Fire Protection District, after previous failed attempts, the need for this levy is higher than ever.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls County man youngest in Idaho to die from COVID-19 related illness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The South Central Public Health District is reporting the first COVID-19-related death in a person under the age of 30, marking the youngest person in Idaho to die with a connection to the disease.

News

Southern Idaho Pride focusing on reclaiming LGBT history

Updated: 2 hours ago
October is LGBT History Month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of the gay rights and related civil rights movements.

News

Southern Idaho Pride focusing on reclaiming LGBT history

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
October is LGBT history month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of the gay rights and related civil rights movements.

Crime

Buhl man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for meth distribution

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A Buhl man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Crime

Buhl man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for meth distribution

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A Buhl man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

News

Critics vow to continue efforts to remove Snake River dams

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Critics vow to continue efforts to remove Snake River dams