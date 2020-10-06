Twin Falls High School physical education teacher finds creative ways to get students active

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Teachers at Twin Falls High School are getting creative this year because of health restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including physical education teacher Tonia Burk who is finding new ways to keep her students healthy and active.

“You know trying to think outside of the box as far as education is going right now, and you know trying to keep these kids safe is the number one priority but yet then keeping them focused on fitness," said Tonia Burk, physical education teacher at Twin Falls High School. "So this is an opportunity that I thought of and brainstormed with my administration

Every day, she brings out the bikes for the classes to exercise outside, which means they don’t have to wear their face masks.

“I mean that’s our goal in all of our P.E. classes for them to maintain low to moderate to high intensity, and it’s really difficult when you are wearing a mask to do that, so they just love to come out here,” Burk said.

The students enjoy being outside and getting to workout.

“I really like this class because you have workouts you can do and then on certain days you just spin on the bike to see how far you can go, and it’s just really fun and super energetic,” said sophomore Sylvia Kington.

Even though it isn’t a traditional year, Mrs. Burk is glad to be back with her students.

“I think it’s just we want the kids to be back in the building, for them to be smiling, and then for them to have an opportunity to be physically active is just a bonus,” Burk said.

