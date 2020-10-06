Two hat tricks lift Filer over Bliss

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The high school soccer season is quickly winding down here in southern Idaho and there’s a lot of uncertainty over how the district playoffs will commence, due to the Blaine County schools' limited participation so far this year.

The Wildcats hosted the Bliss Bears in regular season action.

Wildcats already up 4-1 in the second half, Martin Perez sneaks past two defenders, it’s just he and the goalkeeper, first shot stopped, but Perez able to get the rebound and find net.

Few minutes later, Perez this time, heavily guarded, jukes the defenders, fakes a pass, gets a more open look and fires a shot, no doubt about that one. Filer takes a 6-1 lead.

Diego Amezcua answers for Bliss, but not enough tonight, this one all Filer, 6-2.

Perez and Josiah Elliot both finished the day with hat tricks.

The Wildcats wrap up the regular season on Wednesday at Buhl.

GIRLS SCORE:

Kimberly 4, Buhl 0: Monserrat Torres had 2 goals assisted by Madison Smith and Ava Wyatt. Madison Smith also had 2 goals assisted by Emily Johnson and Tayli Etherington. Macee Cook earned the shutout.

Buhl (8-4-1) plays at home Wednesday vs Filer at 4:00 pm.

VOLLEYBALL:

Kimberly 3, Lighthouse Christian 0 (28-26, 25-13, 25-20) Kynlee Thornton had 12 kills in the loss. Maddy Shetler and Ellie Boland combined for 25 assists.

