Idaho Fish and Game asks for anglers help with tracking steelhead

The department is working with the University of Idaho to better understand the fish
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho Fish and Game and the University of Idaho are doing a study about the movements and activities of wild steelhead.

Officials are tagging hatchery and wild steelhead as they enter Idaho.

Wild steelhead are protected and are found in places not open for the public to fish for steelhead like the Middle Fork Salmon River. The department asks if people catch a wild steelhead, before releasing it, to look at the couple inch-long, orange tag near the dorsal fin and report it to the department.

“So we are doing this research project and to verify that catch rates are, relatively speaking, lower for wild steelhead and that we are not overly impacting those populations, ” said Tim Copeland, program coordinator for wild steelhead and salmon monitoring for Idaho Fish and Game.

Copeland says this project is all to gain a better understanding of how Fish and Game can monitor populations. The study is planned to continue through spring of 2021.

Tagged steelheads can be reported here.

