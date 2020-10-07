Jared Murphy — Bellevue Mayor

(KMVT/KSVT) - Republican Jared Murphy is running against Democrat Ned Burns for Bellevue Mayor.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

Bachelors in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater 2015

Graduate of Army Officer Candidate School 2019

Drug Recognition Expert School 2020

Civic affiliation:

Idaho Republicans

Professional associations:

National Guard Association of the United States

Awards and Achievements:

I successfully drafted 4 grant proposals which resulted in a combination of equipment and overtime money to focus on needs for a total of 65k. I was awarded the D.C. National Guard Emergency Service Ribbon for responding during the protests in 2020.

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

Bellevue Mayor, ran previously in 2018.

Why are you running for office?

I want to be the voice Bellevue desperately needs to make us grow, improve crumbling infrastructure, and bring affordable housing to Bellevue. I am dedicated to public service and as Mayor I will be giving back to improve the community, we live in.

How will your experience help you in this positions?

I have great leadership experience I learned in the Army. I still currently serve in the Idaho Army National Guard where I am constantly learning new ways of planning, problem solving, and leadership. As a Lieutenant in the National Guard I am faced with soldier management this translate directly into managing employees and leading them. My experience as Police Officer has given me amazing experience in problem solving. I also have experience in knowing what is actually going on in the community and what the citizens are actually going through by seeing it firsthand. I have a vast amount of experience in communicating with people and as Mayor this will be crucial to stay on task to bring the city forward.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

I’m offering strong leadership, open mindedness, and I support the Constitution. I have experience in grant writing and have been successful in securing grants for equipment that was a necessity.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

I hope to bring affordable housing and new business to Bellevue. I will accomplish this by looking to revamp zoning and allow for unique housing designs that allow people to use the property they paid for to build on. I will also look for ways to save money by finding grants to cover improvements we desperately need.

What do you want voters to know about you?

I want voters to know I will be transparent, dedicated, and always keep our rights in mind when making decisions. I will not make promises I know I cannot keep but I will hold my word when I say something.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.