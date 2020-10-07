Kimberly clinches No. 1 seed to districts, local roundup

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly hosted Buhl Tuesday night in SCIC action.

The Bulldogs entered the match with a 5-0 record in conference and an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Indians.

First set, Bulldogs down by two, until Sydney Kelsey takes advantage of a good set for one of her team-high 15 kills.

Buhl up 14-12, the Indians' defense gets a big block here of Emma Jensen. Credit Kimberly Sherman with the play.

Jensen wanting to get that one back, and she makes up for it, as Carlee Hardy connects with the outside hitter. Hardy posted 31 assists, thanks to that kill.

Tight ballgame, a perfect quick set from Adriana Azevedo to Reina Elkin and there’s no time to react to that ball.

But despite a slow start, the Bulldogs pulled away to sweep in straight sets, by the scores of 25-20, 25-15 and 25-15. Kimberly improves to 6-0 in conference.

Alivia Schvaneveldt had 26 service points, while Kelsy Stanger added seven block stuffs.

OTHER SCORES:

Filer 3, Gooding 1: (20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21) Ellie Stockham 12 kills 13 digs | Alx Roe 11 kills 17 digs 2 blocks | Grace Lethlean 10 kills 12 digs | Reece Fleming 2 kills 28 assists 24 digs

Twin Falls 3, Burley 1: (25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23) - Brenley Hansen produced 13 kills, .333 kill efficiency, and 4 stuff blocks. Brinley Iverson 12 kills, .294 kill efficiency, 13 digs. Piper Newton lead the offense with 46 assists (11.5/assists).

From Coach Andria Harshman, "tonight we played some really good volleyball and Had a ton of fun in the process. This year has been a year of challenges for sure but tonight we had the opportunity to honor those that have or are battling cancer and in the process we stood alongside them and fought with them! We are so proud of our team and the way they “fight like a Bruin!”

Declo 3, Valley 2: (18-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11) Declo plays Wendell at home on Thursday, and they will also be honoring special family members and friends for their annual Block Out Cancer night.

Oakley 3, Murtaugh 0

Shoshone 3, Raft River 1

BOYS SOCCER:

Twin Falls 2, Burley 0: “The Bruins showed great resolve leading to a shutout. Goal keeper Ryker Waters and his fullbacks played strong all game long,” explained Carey Farnsworth. Goal scorers in the game were Will Botch and Aldon Martin, both assisted by Will Preucil.

Canyon Ridge 10, Minico 1: Junior goal keeper Eli Cook started every game in the box conceding only ten goals for the Riverhawks. Tuesday night’s goal scorers and assists were: Nischal Magar (4 goals), Denis Malanda (2 goals), Alimasi Jamari (2 goals 3 assists), Michael DeLaTorre (1 goal, 2 assists), Vincent Milindi (1 goal), Freddy Zavala (2 assists), Ajad Magar (1 assist).

GIRLS SOCCER:

Twin Falls 9, Burley 0: Goal scorers included Ava Schroeder, Chowder Bailey (2), Sydney Jund (2), Elisabeth Plouy (3) and Tiffany Humphries. Zoey Thompson and Elisabeth Plouy each had two assists. Goal Keepers Sydney Jund and Reagan Rex split the shut out. The Bruins have the No. 1 seed and the ladies will have a bye Thursday for the first round of the district tournament.

