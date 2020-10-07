Advertisement

Magic Valley Boy Scouts prepare to pick and donate vegetables to the community

By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A group of Boy Scouts from the Magic Valley will be going to be out into the fields in Twin Falls County Wednesday evening with their hands in the dirt picking vegetables, and they are doing it to help those who are less fortunate than others.

Jeremy Brown, who is the district executive for the Boy Scouts of America’s Snake River District, has been involved with the Boy Scouts almost all his life because he likes what the organization stands for.

“A good organization to help the youth in our community, and help them achieve and be a better role model for the future,” Brown said.

This year, his district has been participating in Victory Gardens. A tradition dating back more than 100 years, where Boy Scouts go out and harvest a field that a local farmer has donated to them. They then take vegetables they have gathered and donate them to people in-need.

“Back in WWI and WWII, when it was kind of hard for our country to survive and everything, the Boy Scouts actually went out into the communities and build Victory Gardens with communities,” Brown said. “When it was time for harvest, they would go out and give it to people who needed help."

He said they are donating the vegetables to The Salvation Army and the CSI Refugee Center, but Victory Gardens are not an annual thing for the district. This is the first year they have participated in it. Brown said his district started it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So we had a challenge by our council president to do what is called the Victory Garden ... with jobs being lost and all, this is an opportunity where we can at least help out and give back to our community,” Brown said.

He said his district was eager to take on the challenge because it is an opportunity to give back to the community, and show people the Boy Scouts of America are still around.

Boy Scouts from the Snake River District did a Victory Garden back in September, and they successfully harvested almost 3,000 ears of corn, and they hope to be as successful on Wednesday but with potatoes.

“I expect to see a lot," Brown said. “I really don’t know a number until we really start picking and seeing what we actually get. Knowing Idaho, we are going to have some good potatoes.”

He said the land they will be harvesting potatoes on is located in Murtaugh. He said a local resident from the area who is also a scouter heard about what the Boy Scouts were doing and was able to get a hold of some of the farmers in Murtaugh and see if they would be willing to donate potatoes. Brown said they were able to locate a farmer who willing to donate a portion of his land for the Victory Garden.

The Snake River District has more than 20 Boy Scout troops, and Brown said he doesn’t know yet how many Boy Scouts will come out to Murtaugh to pick potatoes Wednesday evening, but he believes Mother Nature will play a big factor in the turnout.

“If we have weather like we do today (Tuesday), it should be wonderful to go out and pick,” Brown said.

