Magic Valley Symphony excited to be performing together again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Symphony is excited to be performing again for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The College of Southern Idaho is selling only a portion of the seats to allow for social distancing between families.

The symphony has been rehearsing Tuesday nights with everyone wearing masks and sitting apart from each other.

Ted Hadley, the director of the symphony, says it feels great to be back together again with people who love playing music as much as he does.

“We love to play together because one instrument playing by itself can’t do the harmony thing, and with all the harmonies of all the different instruments, it’s just a lovely thing,” said Hadley

Problem: maybe no tickets at the door. Solution: advance tickets at mvsymphony.org or call (208) 404-9670. We've had... Posted by Magic Valley Symphony on Saturday, October 3, 2020

The concerts will feature two youth soloists.

The Magic Valley Symphony asks people to buy their concert tickets in advance. The Saturday night concert is at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday afternoon concert is at 4 p.m. both at the Fine Arts Center at CSI.

To learn more, visit the symphony’s website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.