Advertisement

Magic Valley Symphony excited to be performing together again

The symphony is planning two concerts this weekend
The Magic Valley Symphony is happy to be back performing together again.
The Magic Valley Symphony is happy to be back performing together again.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Symphony is excited to be performing again for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The College of Southern Idaho is selling only a portion of the seats to allow for social distancing between families.

The symphony has been rehearsing Tuesday nights with everyone wearing masks and sitting apart from each other.

Ted Hadley, the director of the symphony, says it feels great to be back together again with people who love playing music as much as he does.

“We love to play together because one instrument playing by itself can’t do the harmony thing, and with all the harmonies of all the different instruments, it’s just a lovely thing,” said Hadley

Problem: maybe no tickets at the door. Solution: advance tickets at mvsymphony.org or call (208) 404-9670. We've had...

Posted by Magic Valley Symphony on Saturday, October 3, 2020

The concerts will feature two youth soloists.

The Magic Valley Symphony asks people to buy their concert tickets in advance. The Saturday night concert is at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday afternoon concert is at 4 p.m. both at the Fine Arts Center at CSI.

To learn more, visit the symphony’s website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Little: Pandemic changing forever how residents live, work

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the way the state’s residents live and work is being changed forever by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Minidoka Memorial Hospital hosts annual breast cancer awareness event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
One in 8 women throughout the United States will develop breast cancer at some point in their life. Knowing this, Minidoka Memorial Hospital hosts their annual Brake for Breakfast event every October to raise awareness about the importance of the preventative measures.

News

Idaho Fish and Game asks for anglers help with tracking steelhead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Idaho Fish and Game asks for anglers help with tracking Steelhead. The department is working with the University of Idaho to better understand the fish.

News

Twin Falls and Jerome to see decreased property taxes in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Twin Falls and Jerome to see decreased property taxes in 2021. Both municipalities enrolled in the Governor’s Public Safety Initiative.

Latest News

News

Idaho Fish and Game asks for anglers help with tracking steelhead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Idaho Fish and Game and the University of Idaho are doing a study about the movements and activities of wild steelhead.

News

Magic Valley Boy Scouts prepare to pick and donate vegetables to the community

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
A group of Boy Scouts from the Magic Valley will be going to be out into the fields in Twin Falls County Wednesday evening with their hands in the dirt picking vegetables, and they are doing it to help those who are less fortunate than others.

News

Twin Falls High School teachers find creative ways to teach students

Updated: 6 hours ago
Students are able to have gym class outside, which means they can have a break from their masks.

News

Restoration underway for Badger fire

Updated: 18 hours ago
More than 90,000 acres have been destroyed, along with campgrounds

News

Twin Falls and Jerome to see decreased property taxes in 2021

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
While most of Idaho is taking advantage of the governor’s Public Safety Initiative that uses federal funds from the CARES act, it wasn’t an easy decision for the city of Twin Falls to participate.

News

Twin Falls Fire to host fire prevention event at Fred Meyer

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Fire marshal Tim Lauda will be setting up an education booth in the Fred Meyer parking lot instead, where people can drive up and learn about fire prevention from him and the firefighters.