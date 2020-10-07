Matthew Bundy — Legislative District 23 representative, Position A

(KMVT/KSVT) - Republican Matthew Bundy is running for Legislative District 23 representative, position A. He is running against Democrat Benjamin Lee. The position has been most recently held by Christy Zito, who is running for the Legislative District 23 senate position.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

B.A Weber State University,

M.A. University of Utah, Ed.S. University of Idaho

Civic affiliation:

City Council, Mountain Home

Professional associations:

Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion

Awards and Achievements:

2019-2020 Veterans of Foreign Wars, National Civics Teacher of the Year

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

I coached youth baseball for over 20 years and I also was a high school baseball and basketball coach for 10 years. I have been on numerous city economic development and infrastructure committees.

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

I am running for Idaho State House of Representatives Seat 23A. I am currently a member of the Mountain Home City Council.

Why are you running for office? How will your experience help you in this positions?

I believe it is beneficial, but not mandatory to have prior government experience. I spent 20 years as an officer and aviator in the United States Air Force. This time gave me great opportunities to learn about leadership, service, and duty. As a high school teacher, I have had the chance to really get into educational policy and funding issues. This gives me a unique view into one of the primary functions of state government. I have also served locally on boards and committees that are involved in service, economic development, and infrastructure. I have also had the opportunity to serve as a city council member. This has given me a great feel for what each level of government is best suited for and how different levels of government can best partner.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

I am engaged in the local community and I have taken this campaign very seriously. I have done as much outreach as I have been able to over the past year as I have been working to gain a base in the district and to get a good sense of what is important to the voters. I have been active in the local community, school district, government and also with the local Air Force Bae. I have spent the time and effort to get to know as many voters as possible.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

Education. We need to keep open the options for multiple paths to success for students in our public schools. Water. Idaho must maintain the right to appropriate and manage water within its own borders. Agriculture. Idaho must maintain a strong and viable agricultural industry as one of the most important cornerstones in the foundation of our state.

What do you want voters to know about you?

My family and I moved to Idaho over twenty years ago while I was still serving in the United States Air Force. We knew at once that we were home and this is where we wanted to raise our family and set down roots and build a future. My beautiful wife and I are blessed with a wonderful daughter and two great sons. We also have the three most beautiful granddaughters any grandparent could have. All three children are married and we are truly blessed to have added three wonderful people to our family. I am proud of all my children. I am very proud as a father and a veteran that both of my sons have chosen to serve their country in the United States military. Both are currently members of the Army National Guard. I enjoyed a career as a combat aviator in the United States Air Force. I have spent 16 years as a teacher at a great rural high school teaching, learning from and working with the future leaders of our communities. I have served on multiple community action groups that have been focused on community economic development and improving our cities infrastructure. I am a candidate for Idaho State Representative Seat 23A.

