Minidoka Memorial Hospital hosts annual breast cancer awareness event

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Minidoka Memorial Hospital hosts their annual Brake for Breakfast event to raise awareness.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - One in 8 women throughout the United States will develop breast cancer at some point in their life. Knowing this, Minidoka Memorial Hospital hosts its annual Brake for Breakfast event every October to raise awareness about the importance of the preventative measures.

“Which is to remind everybody about breast cancer awareness and to encourage women of appropriate age and some men to get their annual mammogram screenings to detect, early detection of cancer,” said Tom Murphy, the hospital CEO.

Wednesday morning, people drove through the hospital parking lot stopping to pick up breakfast from the first station, information about breast cancer from the second and a gift from the third.

“Every October we do the Brake for Breakfast just to kind of get the awareness out there and give people information, and remind them how important it is to come every year of how important it is to come get your mammogram,” said Laci Ball, a hospital x-ray technician. “Whether it’s in October, January, March, whenever you decide to come get your mammogram.”

Minidoka Memorial Hospital recently acquired a 3-D mammography machine, helping the x-ray technicians at the hospital.

“We have a brand new 3-D machine, which offers the most detail in mammogram," Ball said. “We also have other equipment that goes with that, that we can if you were to need some sort of treatment of biopsy, we can offer that here at Minidoka without you having too travel far away.”

They hope the event reminds people the earlier breast cancer is detected, the better chances of survival will be.

“The earlier you catch breast cancer, the smaller it is, the less chance it is to spread," Ball said. “That’s the worry with breast cancer. It’s very easy to spread into your lymph nodes and then to the rest of your body.”

