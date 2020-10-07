Ned Burns — Bellevue Mayor

(KMVT/KSVT) - Democratic incumbent Ned Burns is running for re-election against Republican Jared Murphy for Bellevue Mayor.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

TFHS 95 graduate, attended University of Montana 96-99

Civic affiliation:

Sun Valley Realtors Give Volunteer, Sun Valley Economic Development Board Member, Captain of several rec level hockey teams (Hutch Cup Champ)

Professional associations:

Immediate Past President Sun Valley Board of Realtors; State Political Coordinator for District 26 Idaho Realtors 2019, 2020;

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

Previous off ice conditioning coach for Sun Valley Youth Hockey, Sun Valley Board of Realtors Government Affairs Committee member, Idaho Realtors Community Outreach Committee

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

Bellevue, ID Mayor

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election to finish the important work that this city council and I have been working on over the previous 20 months which includes successfully negotiating an Area of City Influence agreement with Blaine County, to update and modernize our zoning codes creating higher than single family zoning density in the city, to successfully negotiate an annexation to grow our city and provide valuable revenues for the city for generations, and to continue to ensure that the citizens of Bellevue’s tax dollars are being spent appropriately and wisely.

How will your experience help you in this positions?

As the incumbent in this race, I have firsthand knowledge of the difficulties that the city faces on a daily basis. We’re a small city with very limited revenues. I’m intimately familiar with our finances, and I know that we are on a much better financial footing than we were 2 years ago. We have trimmed extraneous spending significantly in several departments, through the oversight of the city council and myself. Through being on the job every day for the last 2 years I know what items we will be faced with replacing in the semi near term, and have implemented steps to save for those items in advance of needing replacement so that we don’t have to go to the citizens for a bond or a levy to maintain our infrastructure.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

I have the direct knowledge of the issues today and the issues coming down the pike at us, and a plan to solve those problems. I have the connections up and down the County to collaborate with other jurisdictions if we need to, as well as direct access to state legislators if a problem is larger than what we can solve in the County, and I have several friends in the Governor’s Office who are also available for consultation and help if need be. I’ve proven through tight oversight and good budgeting that I’m the capable steward of taxpayer dollars that Bellevue needs, and I have proven that I can continue to update and modernize our infrastructure on schedule and budget.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

How would you accomplish this? See above to question 2, I want to successfully complete the Area of City Influence agreement with Blaine County, continue to update our zoning codes, and to successfully complete a critical annexation for the City.

What do you want voters to know about you?

I have been here for the long haul, as a 20 year resident of Bellevue I understand the areas of the city that need work, and how to accomplish those shortcomings. I’m present, I’m engaged, I do the work, and I will continue to lead Bellevue forward towards the City that the citizens want and need it to be.

