Police arrest four in connection early morning shooting in Twin Falls

The man who was shot was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries
Four people have been arrested in connect on to a Twin Falls shooting that injured a man. The three adults faces charge are Garet Martin, Sara Laub and Kiara Metcalf.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Twin Falls that occurred nearly a week ago that severely injured a one person.

The Twin Falls Police arrested Kiara M. Metcalf and Sara M. Laub, both 19, Garet L. Martin, 18 and a 15-year-old boy, all living within Twin Falls County.

During a shooting early Thursday morning, police went to a residence on the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue N. where a man sitting in his home was shot and struck in the hand and leg. He was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. Police said he act was not random.

According to court records, Laub told police she and her sister, Metcalf, picked up a friend in Twin Falls and another person in Hansen before driving them to the area on Lincoln Street. They were asked to wait in the car while the other two went and talked to a person.

Laub said she had a bad feeling about what was going on. She told police they were using methamphetamine in the vehicle while they waited for the other two. About 15 minutes later, they heard gun shots and the two others ran and hopped in the back of the car, and they left the area quickly.

The other occupants were taken home and Laub told police she didn’t want the car seen at her residence.

Laub and Metcalf each face an accessory charge and Metcalf a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Martin faces and aggravated battery, attempted burglary, attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. The 15-year-old boy faces an aggravated battery, attempted burglary and attempted robbery charges. Laub was arraigned on the charge on Tuesday. Her preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 16.

KMVT will continue to follow this case.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

