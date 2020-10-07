Sally Toone — Legislative District 26 representative, Position B

(KMVT/KSVT) - Democratic incumbent Sally Toone is running for re-election against Republican William Thorpe for Legislative District 26 representative, position B.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

B.S. Education, University of Idaho 1979. Moscow, Idaho

84 continuing education credits; 37 years teaching experience

Civic affiliation:

Gooding County Relay for Life Team Organizer, participant and Team Captain (2014-2017); Team member Alzheimer’s walkathon; Past member Gooding Hospital Foundation Board and Treasurer; Secure Rural Schools Resources Advisory Committee member-So. Central Idaho.

Professional associations:

Gooding County Relay for Life Team Organizer, participant and Team Captain (2014-2017); Team member Alzheimer’s walkathon; Past member Gooding Hospital Foundation Board and Treasurer; Secure Rural Schools Resources Advisory Committee member-So. Central Idaho.

Awards and Achievements:

Tandy award “Champion of the Classroom” (1995); Writer and recipient of a U.S. Forest Service grant for curriculum with the City of Wendell; Writer and recipient of a State of Idaho Department of Land Grant; Writer and recipient of INEEL grants for Wendell School District; Awarded and organizer of a grant from Texas Instruments for a workshop for local teachers; “Who’s Who Among American Teachers” (2000, 2004); Recipient on behalf of Gooding High School Exceptional Growth Award for Mathematics-State of Idaho (2009); State of Idaho Mentor of the Year Award (2012).

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

Gooding High School Booster Club; Fifth District High School Rodeo; Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent, 4-H leader of Thorn Creek Club; 4-H Council Vice-President and President; Gooding Recreation District volunteer coach; 4-H District Horse committee member and Vice-President.

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

I am running for re-election for the office of State Representative for Idaho District 26 Seat B. I am an advocate for public education, agriculture and economic growth for the state. I am a voice for our district, and Idahoans. It has been my honor to serve.

Why are you running for office?

I ran for this legislative seat because I love the State of Idaho and have two children and four grandchildren who need a future that presents them with opportunities to stay in Idaho, get good paying jobs and an environment that enables them to prosper. I consider myself an active voice for working families, raising concerns about local needs and safety for all. We need to maintain and find sensible policies that create honest and level playing fields for all our communities. Additionally, I can speak to the needs of recognizing balanced management of our lands, water, air and wildlife resources. That balance must include sound and science-based policies that benefit all walks of Idaho life. We can have the American Dream here in Idaho when we create an environment of integrity that leads to future opportunities for all Idahoans.

How will your experience help you in this positions?

I am an educator by choice and during my career, I taught that the best solutions usually occur through collaboration and discussion. I listen and look for workable resolutions and finding the middle ground. Working with people all my life is an experience that has only benefited the legislative process. As a multi-generational family farmer and rancher in southern Idaho, I am very familiar with the economic challenges facing agriculture including water management and use. I understand the value of hard work to this industry and to our district.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

Being a native Idahoan with expertise in education and agriculture recommends me for this position. Having worked, listened and advocated for people my entire life, I can find that middle ground for solutions that work - Idaho style. Successfully educating our children requires teamwork, as does policy making. As one who knows the ups and downs of agriculture, I understand the stewardship and science needed to make our state prosperous for the next generation to live, work and raise a family in.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

Presently I serve on the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee as well as the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committees which allows me the opportunity to work and oversee policy, funding, and infrastructure for Idaho.

My goal has been to focus on workable solutions that give Idaho’s children the opportunity to prosper and stay within the state and in our local communities if that is their choice. This includes looking at efficiencies and expansion of school policies as well as public and private partnerships between schools and the business sector.

I understand the challenges of Idaho agriculture and the importance of water and land to our economy. I recognize that balanced management plans for water, land, air and resources are critical. The state legislature must listen to and work with all stakeholders from agriculture, tourism, local business and our communities, both rural and urban.

What do you want voters to know about you?

I work very hard to listen to and represent all factions of our district. I care about the future; our children and Idahoans need a voice. Learn the issues and recognize the challenging issues of the 21st century and craft creative, new solutions that benefits and give opportunities for all Idaho.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.