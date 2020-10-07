Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

We are going to have smoky/hazy skies from today through Friday as some smoke from the wildfires that are currently burning in California works its way into our area. This smoke may also cause the air quality to occasionally be unhealthy for sensitive groups over the next few days, so if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels, you may want to limit your time outdoors just to be safe. Aside from this smoke and haze though, you can expect mostly sunny skies today, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight, mostly sunny skies tomorrow, partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night, and mostly sunny skies on Friday. We are also going to have dry conditions today, tomorrow, and Friday.

The temperatures today, tomorrow, and Friday are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs today and tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 70s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be an issue at all over the next three days as Idaho standard winds (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph) are expected on each day.

Saturday is then going to be a transition day of weather as high pressure leaves our area and as a storm system begins to approach our area. On Saturday, the temperatures are going to start to cool down some as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also going to pick up as we go through the day on Saturday as sustained wind speeds Saturday afternoon and evening are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have increasing clouds throughout the day on Saturday, and most of Saturday is going to be dry, but a few rain showers are possible Saturday evening as this storm system gets closer and closer to our area.

Saturday night is then going to be a wet night as there are going to be scattered rain showers around throughout the night as this storm system begins to work its way through our area. Some snow is also going to mix in with this rain at times Saturday night in the higher elevations as the snow level is going to drop down to about 5500 feet by sunrise on Sunday. Sunday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers as this storm system continues to work its way through our area. Now in terms of total liquid (rain/snow) precipitation this weekend, up to 0.5 inches is possible in the valleys and up to an inch is possible in the mountains. Also, light snow accumulations are possible this weekend in the higher elevation towns within the Wood River Valley, such as Ketchum and Sun Valley, and moderate snow accumulations are possible in locations with an elevation greater than 7000 feet.

To go along with the precipitation, this storm system is also going to be bringing much cooler temperatures to our area as highs on Sunday are only going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations, which is about 15 to 20 degrees colder than the high temperatures on Saturday are going to be. The lows on Saturday night and Sunday night are also going to be much cooler than the lows over the next couple of nights are going to be as lows Saturday night are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley, and lows Sunday night are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. Also, with temperatures in the 30s on these two nights, that means that there could be some areas of frost around, especially Sunday night/Monday morning, so on these colder nights, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have. Windy conditions are also expected on Sunday as this storm system works its way through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

Next Monday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around as we continue to have some lingering moisture around our area from this storm system. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as high pressure begins to reestablish itself over our area. It is also going to be breezy and cool on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley. These warmer temperatures are going to come after another chilly and potentially frosty night though as lows Monday night are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies during the morning and increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: SE to North 5-15 mph. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies during the morning and increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Mild. Winds: North to South 5-15 mph. High: 74

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Low: 42

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Warm. Winds: SSE to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 78

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Mild. Winds: NNW to SW 5-15 mph. High: 72

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 41

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Mild. High: 75 Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. High: 70 Low: 40

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated rain showers around during the evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Mild. High: 72 Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers during the evening. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times in the higher elevations. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 63 Low: 33

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. Windy and a lot cooler. High: 53 Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Windy and a lot cooler. High: 49 Low: 28

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around. Breezy and cool. High: 57 Low: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cool. High: 51 Low: 30

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. Not as cool. High: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the morning. Not as cool. High: 56

