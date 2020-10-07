Tony Ullrich — Legislative District 23 representative, Position B

(KMVT/KSVT) - Constitution Party candidate Tony Ullrich is running for Legislative District 23 representative, position B. He is running against Democrat Michael Oliver.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

AA/AS Computer aided drafting and design / Information Technologies

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

Nothing since moving to Idaho

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

I am running for Idaho House, District 23 Seat B. I ran for the same seat in 2018, as a write in candidate.

Why are you running for office? How will your experience help you in this positions?

I am tired of elected officials trampling our rights and siding with special interests and lobby. Our, so called, conservative republicans have proven time and time again they have no interest in preserving our constitution, protecting our individual liberties or representing the best interests of their constituents or the state, there are very few that are true to their constituents and platforms.

As a people we are being over regulated by our government, our representation has forgotten they are elected to represent us, not rule us. I want to change this.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

Over thirty years of dealing with bureaucracy has given me a rather unique prospective in dealing with government and seeing the changes that need to be made to the excessive regulations, that do little to protect the citizens and only serve to drive up costs and grow government.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

What do you want voters to know about you?

I hope to be a stepping stone in returning Idaho to its conservative roots. Republicans have held a trifecta in this state since the mid 90′s, yet every year there are more laws, regulations and loss of personal liberties than in some of our neighboring states. Why is that? It is because of legislators that run on a platform that they openly defy.

If elected, I will fight against any legislation that goes against the people. I will push for a re-write of the APA, a re-work of the full Administrative Code and a Budget Line Item Veto to reduce unnecessary government and spending.

What do you want voters to know about you?

I am an open book, what you see and hear is what you get.

People ask if I am far right, an extremist or if I am anti government. I am none of those, I believe government should have a very limited and small role in the lives of the people. Government is tasked with a specific role and is delegated with only those authorities needed to preform those tasks. The best government is one that the people do not know exists.

I will fight to return government to its proper role, freeing the people and the free market so that they can both be successful and grow.

I really dislike hearing politicians use the word Democracy. We are a Republic not a Democracy. Democracy is a nation ruled by a majority. A Republic is a nation ruled by law. Democracy has only one outcome and that is Socialism because when a majority figures out that it can vote for itself from the public coffers, then there is little hope of returning to a nation of law were all have the same rights and opportunities.

