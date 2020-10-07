Twin Falls and Jerome to see decreased property taxes in 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - While most of Idaho is taking advantage of the governor’s Public Safety Initiative that uses federal funds through the CARES Act, it wasn’t an easy decision for the city of Twin Falls to participate.

“Early on there were a lot of questions about the legality of it, so the city of Twin Falls was very slow. I shouldn’t say slow, but we were very methodical in entering into that," said Josh Palmer, the Twin Falls public information coordinator.

Twin Falls says the CARES Act will lower property taxes by about $1 per $1,000 dollars of assessed property value.

The city of Jerome also signed up for the project.

“So through participation in the governor’s program, a property owner in the city of Jerome can expect the city portion of their property taxes to go down by about 19% for next year’s tax bill,” said Mike Williams, city administrator with the city of Jerome.

Both the city of Twin Falls and Jerome say the low taxes aren’t here forever.

“It’s important to know that this is a one year program and the following year you can expect your property tax obligation to go back up to normal levels,” Williams said.

“People who have mortgages, they’re going to want to speak with their lender," Palmer said. "In ’21 they’ll likely see their property taxes drop significantly, but the following year’s, that will be a question because obviously there will be a point in time where we will have to assume normal levels of operation.”

Lincoln County and the cities of Buhl, Kimberly, Sun Valley and Bellevue are among those that have also formally participated.

