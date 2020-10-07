William Thorpe — Legislative District 26 representative, Position B

(KMVT/KSVT) - Republican William Thorpe is running against incumbent Democrat Sally Toone for Legislative District 26 representative, position B.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

I have a degree in Business Economics and am a retired CPA. I worked as a financial executive including controller and Chief Financial Officer positions at various large and small, private and public companies. Most recent, I have become a general contractor and am buying, rehabbing and selling entry level houses in the Magic Valley.

Civic affiliation:

Most recently participated in Hagerman Bike and Walk Path, Hagerman Historical Society and the Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Professional associations:

AICPA

Awards and Achievements:

Various career related achievements.

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

When my children were younger participated in swim team activities, Boy Scouts, etc.

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

I have never run for elected office before. I was the appointed treasurer of the small town that I lived many years ago. I am running for Idaho Legislative District 26 House Seat B.

Why are you running for office?

I am running because I am dissatisfied with the liberal democratic representation of the current Idaho House representative. When I found out that the incumbent was going to run unopposed, I felt I had to run to at least get conservative views heard and voted on.

How will your experience help you in this positions?

My extensive experience in business has taught me what government can do well and what it is inefficient at. Such skills as forecasting, budgeting and economic analysis will help me look at each bill in detail and its impact on the state government and the tax payers.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

My opponent has achieved the second highest rating by the liberal, democratic organization the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union. Her support of abandoning the Electoral College, restrictions on gun ownership and general support of the leftist, anarchist Democratic party are positions that I do not believe reflect the views of most of the electorate in the 26th District.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

I hope to ensure that gun ownership is not threatened further, the first amendment continues to be preserved, education spending is more efficient in direct student impact funding and healthcare spending begins to develop a more consumer focused approach without the emphasis on one payer solutions.

What do you want voters to know about you?

I am married and have five children and seven grandchildren living across the country. I live in Idaho because I want to enjoy the freedoms that we have and do not want those freedoms reduced or given away.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.