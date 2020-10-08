Christopher Tapp files civil suit against Idaho Falls Police Department

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chris Tapp spent more than 20 years in prison for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge before his conviction was overturned. Now he is suing the city of Idaho Falls and seven current and former members of the police department including former mayor Jared Fuhriman over his wrongful conviction.

“I’m coming out a middle-aged man not knowing anything and behind everybody that I knew or associated myself with, so I’m behind 20 years.” Tapps said.

The 57-page lawsuit makes several claims, including misconduct by the investigators by forcing him into multiple false confessions. The federal civil rights lawsuit does not seek a specific dollar amount, but it does ask for a jury trial.

One of Tapp’s attorneys says the officers involved should be held accountable for their poor conduct.

“I been dealing with wrongful convictions in the innocence movement now, for gosh, 30 years,” said Peter Neufeld, Tapp’s attorney. “OK, and this is probably the most abusive misconduct by police to get a false confession that I have ever seen.”

Tapp was released from prison in 2017 after DNA evidence cleared him of any wrongdoing. The DNA was linked to Brian Dripps who was arrested and is awaiting trial.

