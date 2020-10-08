Advertisement

Christopher Tapp files civil suit against Idaho Falls Police Department

“I’m coming out a middle-aged man not knowing anything and behind everybody that I knew or associated myself with, so I’m behind 20 years"
(Source: KIDK/KIFI)
(Source: KIDK/KIFI)(KMVT)
By Bre Clark
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chris Tapp spent more than 20 years in prison for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge before his conviction was overturned. Now he is suing the city of Idaho Falls and seven current and former members of the police department including former mayor Jared Fuhriman over his wrongful conviction.

“I’m coming out a middle-aged man not knowing anything and behind everybody that I knew or associated myself with, so I’m behind 20 years.” Tapps said.

The 57-page lawsuit makes several claims, including misconduct by the investigators by forcing him into multiple false confessions. The federal civil rights lawsuit does not seek a specific dollar amount, but it does ask for a jury trial.

One of Tapp’s attorneys says the officers involved should be held accountable for their poor conduct.

“I been dealing with wrongful convictions in the innocence movement now, for gosh, 30 years,” said Peter Neufeld, Tapp’s attorney. “OK, and this is probably the most abusive misconduct by police to get a false confession that I have ever seen.”

Tapp was released from prison in 2017 after DNA evidence cleared him of any wrongdoing. The DNA was linked to Brian Dripps who was arrested and is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eating healthy is even more important as we age

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Everyone knows eating healthy is important, but eating healthy becomes especially important as people age.

News

Twin Falls area legislators have meet-and-greet in advance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Magic Valley Young Professionals hosted a speed dating session with Twin Falls area state legislative candidates Wednesday evening at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

State

Idaho seeks dismissal of lawsuit over virus rescue money

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho attorneys say a lawsuit filed by a county against Republican Gov. Brad Little and other state officials that could upend plans for distributing $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money should be dismissed.

State

Idaho food bank to remove Trump letter from food-aid boxes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A food bank in Idaho Falls has announced that it will remove letters from President Donald Trump located inside its federal food assistance boxes that address recipient families.

Latest News

News

Inpatient numbers at St. Luke’s Magic Valley similar to original COVID-19 surge April

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Coronavirus cases have been rising across the Magic Valley in the last month. In Twin Falls County alone, there were 75 new cases Tuesday.

News

Gas Prices AAA Update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
This is the live recording of KMVT's Rise and Shine show from 6-6:30 a.m. for VOD.

News

Salute to Farmers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
This is the live recording of KMVT's Rise and Shine show from 6-6:30 a.m. for VOD.

News

Legislatures

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

News

St Luke's COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

News

Magic Valley Symphony to play again

Updated: 5 hours ago
This will be their first concert since COVID-19 began.