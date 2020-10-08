Advertisement

Community comes together in support of Lincoln County Youth Center

Currently, they are working on partnering with organizations and applying for grants to open the center in the fall of 2021
The Lincoln County Youth Center has already brought the community together, and they hope it continues to do so.
The Lincoln County Youth Center has already brought the community together, and they hope it continues to do so.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Lincoln County Youth Center’s goal is to bring the community of Richfield, Shoshone and Dietrich together, especially the kids. According to those working on the project, it is already doing that.

“I was really hoping to bring the community together," said Davis Schoolcraft, who is on the board. "This has been doing that. We have seen a renewed interest in the community already.”

Right now there isn’t much for people in Lincoln County to do. Often times, when kids are bored they will get into trouble, but the organizers hope the youth center will help.

“Our biggest goal is to do an after school program for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade,” said Rebecca Wood, a county commissioner. “We have kids whose parents work in Twin or they work in Sun Valley, they don’t get home until after 7 o’clock at night. From 3 to 7 we have kids running the streets. We have latchkey kids, and we’d like to see them down here, get their homework done."

The center will be run by volunteers, one of which says she wishes there was something like this for her when she was in high school.

“I did not have the best high school experience,” said Bailey Hamilton, a volunteer. “I dropped out because I didn’t have those opportunities and those people in the community to help out so this would be really good for everyone — all the kids in school.”

Currently, they are working on partnering with organizations and applying for grants to open the center in the fall of 2021.

“We would love to see everybody getting involved, in the community getting involved," Schoolcraft said. “It’s going to be huge; it’s already huge. Let’s make it bigger.”

If people would like to get involved, call Rebecca Wood at 208-320-1387.

