Idaho food bank to remove Trump letter from food-aid boxes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A food bank in Idaho Falls has announced that it will remove letters from President Donald Trump located inside its federal food assistance boxes that address recipient families.

The Post Register reported that Community Food Basket Director Ariel Jackson said in a post on social media that the organization would not be distributing the letter with their Farmers to Families food boxes.

Jackson argued they are not a political organization and the letter is inappropriate.

Have you experienced our mass food distribution? It is a wonderful resource to our community providing 1 30lb box of... Posted by Community Food Basket - Idaho Falls on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The letter says that citizen health is Trump’s top priority and that he has prioritized food assistance in response to the pandemic.

Some argue the letter violates the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from using their official authority to affect the result of an election.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.