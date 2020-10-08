Idaho food bank to remove Trump letter from food-aid boxes
The director argued they are not a political organization and the letter is inappropriate
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A food bank in Idaho Falls has announced that it will remove letters from President Donald Trump located inside its federal food assistance boxes that address recipient families.
The Post Register reported that Community Food Basket Director Ariel Jackson said in a post on social media that the organization would not be distributing the letter with their Farmers to Families food boxes.
Jackson argued they are not a political organization and the letter is inappropriate.
The letter says that citizen health is Trump’s top priority and that he has prioritized food assistance in response to the pandemic.
Some argue the letter violates the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from using their official authority to affect the result of an election.
