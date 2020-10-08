Advertisement

Idaho gas prices drop from last week

Prices per gallon are three cents lower on average than a week ago in Twin Falls
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Average Idaho gas prices are two cents per gallon lower than they were a week ago.

AAA Idaho says the seasonal slide of prices as winter comes isn’t as strong as it normally is in Idaho, but the Gem State has been a little more consistent than other states.

While gas prices in Idaho still sit above the U.S. average and 10th among the 50 states and D.C. for highest prices, Idaho is usually in the seventh to ninth place range. Last week, Idaho was eighth the country.

“Normally we are in the seventh to ninth place range," Public Information Coordinator with AAA Idaho Matthew Conde said. “To be at 10th right now says a little bit about the fact that the colder weather is starting to come in, the demand is starting to drop off, and we’re starting to save.”

In Twin Falls on Wednesday, an average gallon of gas is $2.42, which is three cents cheaper than a week ago and 32 cents cheaper than a year ago.

