Idaho man receives truck after viral Tik Tok

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CNN) — When Nathan Apodaca posted a video riding his longboard while drinking Ocean Spray juice to the Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams,” he had no idea what would come next.

Video of Apodaca longboarding while drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice went viral last month.

He sang Fleetwood Mac’s song “Dreams” as he rode down the highway.

Apodaca says his car recently broke down and he had to get to work.

He grabbed his skateboard and a bottle of Ocean Spray from his car and recorded himself skateboarding.

The video caught the eye of Ocean Spray officials.

They showed up at Apodaca’s house this week surprising him with a new cranberry-colored truck filled with their drinks.

Apodaca says he couldn’t believe it. He can be heard in this video saying ‘no way’ as company representatives explain that the truck really is his to keep.

