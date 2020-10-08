Advertisement

Idaho man receives truck after viral Tik Tok

By CNN
Oct. 8, 2020
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CNN) — When Nathan Apodaca posted a video riding his longboard while drinking Ocean Spray juice to the Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams,” he had no idea what would come next.

The video caught the eye of Ocean Spray officials.

They showed up at Apodaca’s house this week surprising him with a new cranberry-colored truck filled with their drinks.

Apodaca says he couldn’t believe it. He can be heard in this video saying ‘no way’ as company representatives explain that the truck really is his to keep.

