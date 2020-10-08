Inpatient numbers at St. Luke’s Magic Valley similar to original COVID-19 surge April

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Coronavirus cases have been rising across the Magic Valley in the last month. In Twin Falls County alone, there were 75 new cases Tuesday.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley says inpatient numbers are similar now to what the original COVID-19 surge numbers were in April.

Officials attributed a good recovery from a July rise in cases to more masking compliance in the community.

However, Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, says people may be a little too comfortable about attending social events without masks.

As a result, cases are increasing and St. Luke’s Magic Valley is seeing the consequences.

“It’s not just, ‘how many beds do you have,’ it’s, ‘how much staff do you have,’ and because when the virus spreads in the community it also tends to hit our staff,” Kern said. “We’re seeing a fare amount of staff that are out with both COVID and other illnesses. Sick call-ins are a big piece of our ability to staff and that is one of our issues.”

Kern adds that while people might have COVID-19 “fatigue” and be tired of taking certain precautions this virus is still very serious.

