Advertisement

Southern Idaho Haunted Swamp opens again for the season

People go through a mile-long path through haunted attractions.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Haunted Swamp is open again for its 12th year.

The Haunted Swamp is put on by the owners of Magic Mountain, and is used as a fundraiser for the ski patrol.

The swamp is open on Friday and Saturday nights beginning at dark. People go through a mile-long path through haunted attractions. The Haunted Swamp has actors who dress up in costumes and wear scary makeup.

WE ARE READY FOR YOU!! ARE YOU READY FOR US?

Posted by The Haunted Swamp on Saturday, October 3, 2020

The owners are excited to still be able to have the event this year.

“I mean, it’s hard to do out in a piece of property and we have worked really hard to do it,” said Suzette Miller, one of the owners. “But it’s a lot of people don’t they pull up and they don’t know what to expect but there are so many surprises out in the swamp.”

They used to have the event up at Magic Mountain but moving it down to Twin Falls works better because more people are able to come and enjoy the festivities.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Online Evening Weather 10-8-2020

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Dennis
Online Evening Weather 10-8-2020

News

Community comes together in support of Lincoln County Youth Center

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Lincoln County Youth Center’s goal is to bring the community of Richfield, Shoshone, and Dietrich together, especially the kids. According to those working on the project, it is already doing that.

News

Gooding Pastor Voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Kirch
The deadline to register to vote for the November 3 election is October 9, and a pastor from Gooding County is doing everything he can to encourage people to register and make their vote count.

News

Haunted Swamp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Haunted Swamp opens again for the season

Latest News

News

Christopher Tapp files civil suit against Idaho Falls Police Department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bre Clark
Chris Tapp spent more than 20 years in prison for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge before his conviction was overturned.

News

Eating healthy is even more important as we age

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Everyone knows eating healthy is important, but eating healthy becomes especially important as people age.

News

Twin Falls area legislators have meet-and-greet in advance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Magic Valley Young Professionals hosted a speed dating session with Twin Falls area state legislative candidates Wednesday evening at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

State

Idaho seeks dismissal of lawsuit over virus rescue money

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho attorneys say a lawsuit filed by a county against Republican Gov. Brad Little and other state officials that could upend plans for distributing $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money should be dismissed.

State

Idaho food bank to remove Trump letter from food-aid boxes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A food bank in Idaho Falls has announced that it will remove letters from President Donald Trump located inside its federal food assistance boxes that address recipient families.

News

Inpatient numbers at St. Luke’s Magic Valley similar to original COVID-19 surge April

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Coronavirus cases have been rising across the Magic Valley in the last month. In Twin Falls County alone, there were 75 new cases Tuesday.