Southern Idaho Haunted Swamp opens again for the season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Haunted Swamp is open again for its 12th year.

The Haunted Swamp is put on by the owners of Magic Mountain, and is used as a fundraiser for the ski patrol.

The swamp is open on Friday and Saturday nights beginning at dark. People go through a mile-long path through haunted attractions. The Haunted Swamp has actors who dress up in costumes and wear scary makeup.

WE ARE READY FOR YOU!! ARE YOU READY FOR US? Posted by The Haunted Swamp on Saturday, October 3, 2020

The owners are excited to still be able to have the event this year.

“I mean, it’s hard to do out in a piece of property and we have worked really hard to do it,” said Suzette Miller, one of the owners. “But it’s a lot of people don’t they pull up and they don’t know what to expect but there are so many surprises out in the swamp.”

They used to have the event up at Magic Mountain but moving it down to Twin Falls works better because more people are able to come and enjoy the festivities.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.