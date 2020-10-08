Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, October 8, 2020

We are going to continue to have smoky/hazy skies from today through tomorrow night as some smoke from the wildfires that are currently burning in California continues to work its way into our area. This smoke may also cause the air quality to occasionally be unhealthy for sensitive groups over the next couple of days, so if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels, you may want to limit your time outdoors just to be safe. Aside from this smoke and haze though, you can expect increasing clouds today, mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight, mostly sunny skies tomorrow, and clear skies tomorrow night. We are also going to have dry conditions today, tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night.

The temperatures today and tomorrow are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs today are going to be in the low to mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 70s and low 80s in the Magic Valley, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 70s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be an issue at all today or tomorrow as Idaho standard winds (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph) are expected on both days.

Saturday is then going to be a transition day of weather as high pressure leaves our area and as a storm system begins to approach our area. On Saturday, the temperatures are going to start to cool down some as highs are only going to be in the mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 60s and low 70s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also going to pick up as we go through the day on Saturday as sustained wind speeds Saturday afternoon and evening are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have increasing clouds throughout the day on Saturday, and we are going to start the day off dry, but there are going to be some scattered rain showers around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the Wood River Valley and the northern and western parts of the Magic Valley, as this storm system gets closer and closer to our area.

Saturday night is then going to be a wet night as there are going to be scattered rain showers around throughout the night as this storm system works its way through our area. Some snow is also possible Saturday night in the higher elevations as the snow level is going to drop down to about 5500 feet by sunrise on Sunday. There is then a chance of rain and snow showers on Sunday in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Sunday in the Magic Valley as this storm system begins to leave our area. Now in terms of total liquid (rain/snow) precipitation this weekend, 0.1 to 0.25 inches is expected in the valleys and 0.25 to 0.5+ inches is expected in the mountains. Also, light snow accumulations are possible this weekend in the higher elevation towns within the Wood River Valley, such as Ketchum and Sun Valley, and moderate snow accumulations are possible in locations with an elevation greater than 7500 feet.

To go along with the precipitation, this storm system is also going to be bringing much cooler temperatures to our area as highs on Sunday are only going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations, which is about 15 to 20 degrees colder than the high temperatures on Saturday are going to be. The lows on Saturday night and Sunday night are also going to be much cooler than the lows tonight and tomorrow night are going to be as lows Saturday night are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley, and lows Sunday night are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. Also, with temperatures getting near or below the freezing mark in some locations on these two nights, that means that there are going to be some areas of frost around, especially Sunday night/Monday morning, so on these colder nights, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have. Breezy/windy conditions are also expected on Sunday (thanks to this storm system) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Next Monday is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, mainly in the Wood River Valley, as a disturbance passes by our area. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure begins to reestablish itself over our area. It is also going to be cool and a little breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 60s in the Magic Valley. These warmer temperatures are going to come after another chilly and potentially frosty night though as lows Monday night are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. High temperatures on Wednesday are then going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 60s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny skies during the morning and increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: SE to NW 5-15 mph. High: 78

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, increasing clouds. Mild. Winds: NNW to WSW 5-15 mph. High: 72

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly to partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, decreasing clouds. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 40

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Mild. Winds: SSW to North 5-10 mph. High: 74

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. Winds: NNW to SW 5-15 mph. High: 70

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SSE to South 5-15 mph. Low: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 40

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Mild. High: 70 Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some scattered rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times in the higher elevations. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 64 Low: 32

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around. Windy and A LOT cooler. High: 54 Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy and A LOT cooler. High: 48 Low: 27

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. Not as cool and a little breezy. High: 59 Low: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cool. High: 52 Low: 31

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 66 Low: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 58 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 68

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. High: 61

