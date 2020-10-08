Twin Falls area legislators have meet-and-greet in advance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Magic Valley Young Professionals hosted a speed dating session with Twin Falls area state legislative candidates Wednesday evening at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

In preparation for the Nov. 3 election, four candidates from legislative District No. 24 and two candidates from District No. 25 attended the event. Legislators moved around to tables where citizens sat and spent 10 minutes at each table. Officials say the format tries to create one-on-one interaction, between the candidates that a forum may not allow.

“It’s a chance to get a real understanding of what our legislative candidates are thinking about the upcoming session," said President and CEO Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Shawn Barigar, "and give a chance to learn more about them.”

Barigar says the event gives the candidates the opportunity to understand issues that are important to Idahoans.

