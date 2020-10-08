Advertisement

Twin Falls area legislators have meet-and-greet in advance

The event gives the candidates the opportunity to understand issues that are important to Idahoans
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Magic Valley Young Professionals hosted a speed dating session with Twin Falls area state legislative candidates Wednesday evening at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

In preparation for the Nov. 3 election, four candidates from legislative District No. 24 and two candidates from District No. 25 attended the event. Legislators moved around to tables where citizens sat and spent 10 minutes at each table. Officials say the format tries to create one-on-one interaction, between the candidates that a forum may not allow.

“It’s a chance to get a real understanding of what our legislative candidates are thinking about the upcoming session," said President and CEO Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Shawn Barigar, "and give a chance to learn more about them.”

Barigar says the event gives the candidates the opportunity to understand issues that are important to Idahoans.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Idaho seeks dismissal of lawsuit over virus rescue money

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho attorneys say a lawsuit filed by a county against Republican Gov. Brad Little and other state officials that could upend plans for distributing $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money should be dismissed.

State

Idaho food bank to remove Trump letter from food-aid boxes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A food bank in Idaho Falls has announced that it will remove letters from President Donald Trump located inside its federal food assistance boxes that address recipient families.

News

Inpatient numbers at St. Luke’s Magic Valley similar to original COVID-19 surge April

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Coronavirus cases have been rising across the Magic Valley in the last month. In Twin Falls County alone, there were 75 new cases Tuesday.

News

Gas Prices AAA Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
This is the live recording of KMVT's Rise and Shine show from 6-6:30 a.m. for VOD.

Latest News

News

Salute to Farmers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
This is the live recording of KMVT's Rise and Shine show from 6-6:30 a.m. for VOD.

News

Legislatures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

News

St Luke's COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.

News

Magic Valley Symphony to play again

Updated: 2 hours ago
This will be their first concert since COVID-19 began.

News

Minidoka Memorial Hospital hosts annual Brake for Breakfast

Updated: 2 hours ago
The annual event is to bring awareness to breast cancer.

State

Idaho man receives truck after viral Tik Tok

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
When Nathan Apodaca posted a video riding his longboard while drinking Ocean Spray juice to the Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams,” he had no idea what would come next.