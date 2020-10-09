Buttars, Carey Ira

TWIN FALLS—Carey Ira Buttars, age 64, of Twin Falls, passed peacefully to heaven on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Carey was surrounded with a whole lot of love and peace.

Carey was born on March 29, 1957, in Burley, Idaho, to Therald Ira Buttars and Helen Virginia (Hitt) Buttars. Carey grew up in Burley, Idaho, and graduated high school in 1975. After graduation, Carey went to Idaho State University to study Autobody. Throughout the years, Carey practiced his craft of autobody in Salt Lake City and finally in Twin Falls. He was meticulous in his craft.

Carey had a love of life, that was contagious. He lived his life to the fullest. He loved concerts, vacations and just hanging out with all his friends. In his earlier years he was an avid skier and loved riding 4-wheelers. The one person that he loved the most on this earth, was his daughter, Ali (Al-Pal).

Carey is survived by his son, Quinton Buttars; his mother, Helen Buttars; his sister, Joni Armstrong; brother, Darin (Christine) Buttars; and nephews, Talyor (Brooke) Armstrong, Zachary Buttars and Ethan Buttars. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alexandria Cari Buttars; and his father, Therald Ira Buttars.

The family expresses their sincerest appreciation to the staff at Heritage Home Health & Hospice; Ms. Dianna Hinchey, and all the doctors and nurses that assisted Carey onto a peaceful passage.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.