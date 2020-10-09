Advertisement

Child, 3, burned in fall in Yellowstone thermal feature

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A 3-year-old child has been severely burned after falling in a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials say the child ran off a trail Friday near Midway Geyser Basin on the park’s western side. The child slipped and fell into the small thermal feature. The child was flown to a burn unit at a hospital in Idaho Falls with second-degree burns to the lower body and back.

Park officials say they’re investigating.

The child’s identity, condition and whether the child was a boy or girl weren’t immediately available.

The child is the second person burned in a Yellowstone thermal feature this year. A woman backing up and taking photos fell into a hot spring or fumarole near Old Faithful Geyser in May.

