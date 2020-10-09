Great Basin district soccer tournaments kick off

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Great Basin 7 boys and girls district soccer tournaments started Thursday. Only six teams are competing though because Wood River isn’t allowed to compete due to Blaine County Schools COVID-19 guidelines.

First, we head to Sunway Soccer Complex for Mountain Home and Twin Falls. The Bruins the three seed, the Tigers the six seed.

Twin Falls already up 5-0 in the second half when Jack Bruns picks his head up and his pass finds the feet of Marco Golay. Golay slides it past the Tiger keeper to make it a 6-0 game.

A bright spot for Mountain Home, a little later, Eddie Saldana takes the penalty after a foul in the box and finishes to get the Tigers on the board.

However, it was all Twin Falls. The Bruins would win by a 6-1 final. No. 3 Twin Falls faces No. 1 Canyon Ridge next.

“It’s nice to come out and get a win, first game of districts,” Twin Falls Head Coach Carey Farnsworth said. "We get to move on to a semifinal next, but it’s nice to get our feet wet, we played very well, got a good victory and very happy moving forward.”

“I’m feeling good, it’s good to come off a win, Canyon Ridge is a good team, but I think we will be able to compete and it’ll be a fun game,” sophomore Midfielder William Preucil said.

The semi-final between the Bruins and Riverhawks will take place at the Sunway Soccer Complex at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Coach Farnsworth will go against his twin brother Corey, the Canyon Ridge head coach.

Over at Burley High School, the No. 5 Minico Spartans pulled of the small upset over host No. 4 Burley, winning 4-2. Minico will face No. 1 Jerome in the semi-final at Sunway Soccer complex on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.

Burley takes on Mountain Home at 3:30 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Now to the girls side for another three versus six matchup, the Jerome Tigers hosting the Minico Spartans.

Early in the first half, Jerome on the front foot, Araceli Avalos plays in a cross that has a little English on it. It doesn’t find a Tiger, but the spin takes the ball past the Minico keeper and into the net, 1-0 Tigers.

Later in the first, Janet Murillo has it down the near side, flicks one into the box, Alondra Pulido is there but she sends it just wide for Jerome.

That wouldn’t come back to haunt the Tigers though, as they would maintain control of this one and get the win, 2-0.

Jerome will play Canyon Ridge at 10 a.m. Saturday in a semi-final game.

Over at Mountain Home, the Tigers hosted Burley in the other match. The Bobcats got the big road win, defeating the Tigers, 3-1. Burley will now face Twin Falls Saturday at Sunway, with a 1 p.m. start.

