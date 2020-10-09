Hagerman residents concerned about school safety zone

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Some residents in Hagerman are concerned about the safety of school-age children when they are walking to and from school, and one councilwoman from the area is stepping up to the challenge to address the issue.

Erika Cornett is a woman of many hats. She is a councilwoman for the City of Hagerman, a full-time student, works EMS, and volunteers as a school crossing guard for the Hagerman School District.

“We have no blinking light crossings (school safety zone). We have a lot of kids who cross especially in the evenings or after their games,” said Cornett. “They are crossing with no lights. Cars are coming by and they are not looking for little ones”.

She said the school district has four immediate crossing and two outsides one, and there is nothing to notify motorists coming down U.S Highway 30/State Street North they are entering a school safety zone.

“This has been going on since the school has been here, but lately it has been more because more traffic is coming through, more travelers (traveling to Jackpot, NV),” Cornett said.

Sergeant Kelby Cornett, who works for the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, said about 25 percent of his traffic violations last month were because of motorists not slowing down or stopping as they approached the safety zone.

“We had a couple of instances reported to me where kids were almost been hit, or teacher has been almost hit,” Sgt. Cornett said.

The sergeant said he monitors the crossing in the morning, afternoon, and after school. He also said there are neon orange flags attached to a pole at the end of each crosswalk the kids can hold when crossing the street, but some of the little kids can’t reach them. A few of the flags are also missing because boaters in the area use them when fishing.

Councilwoman Cornett said she would like to purchase flashing lights like the one’s Buhl and Filer have, but first, she has to get permission from the Idaho Department of Transportation and raise the funds.

“I am working with a few people right now to see if we can get some money donated for our lights,” Cornett said.

She said lights run about $1,700 each, and she looking to schedule a meeting with the Hagerman School District about the possibility of matching funds.

“To my knowledge, it hasn’t been brought to the school board this year. It is a possibility that we could help assist with those funds,” said Dr. Jim Brown, superintendent of the Hagerman School District.

Dr. Brown said far more students ride than walk to school, and they have a pretty good selection of students that get picked up every day, but the safety of every child is important. He said he is very appreciative Cornett has alerted the school district of the issue with the school safety zone, and he wants to support her any way he can.

Cornett said she is also looking to talk to the city council and mayor about possible funding options, and she just hopes the issue gets fixed before somebody gets severely hurt or worse.

