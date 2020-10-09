Advertisement

Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded Friday in Oslo

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia.
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia.(AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSLO (AP) — The winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) in Oslo, with no shortage of causes or candidates on this year’s list.

While the Norwegian Nobel Committee maintains absolute secrecy about whom it favors for arguably the world’s most prestigious prize, that has never stopped speculation ahead of the announcement.

Guesses — and bets — this year have focused on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, recovering from a nerve agent attack he blames on Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the World Health Organization for its role in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

Even U.S. President Donald Trump seems to believe he deserves the prize, though one of the few predictions that pundits feel comfortable making is that he’ll be disappointed.

There are 318 candidates — 211 individuals and 107 organizations. Nominations can be made by a select group, including national lawmakers, heads of state and certain international institutions.

The deadline for nominations was Feb. 1, which means that those on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 — which was only declared a pandemic in March — appear unlikely contenders.

Along with enormous prestige, the prize comes with a 10-milion krona ($1.1 million) cash award and a gold medal to be handed out at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on Dec. 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel’s death. This year’s ceremony will be scaled down due to the pandemic.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday’s prize for physics honored breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes, and the chemistry prize on Wednesday went to scientists behind a powerful gene-editing tool. The literature prize was awarded to American poet Louise Glück on Thursday for her “candid and uncompromising” work.

Still to come next week is the prize for outstanding work in the field of economics.

___

Read more stories about Nobel Prizes past and present by The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/NobelPrizes

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Alleged kidnapping of Michigan governor is foiled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Federal authorities prevent an alleged domestic terror threat against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and others.

National

Battered Louisiana coast braces for 1 more: Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings due back in Illinois court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third during unrest on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25 over Blake's shooting.

National

Mankato, Minn. girl is using her art skills to help others

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A Mankato family found kindness in their neighborhood while raising money for a doll house.

Latest News

National

‘This is not a bad dream’: New hurricane menaces Louisiana

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

National

Hurricane Delta could mean life-threatening flooding along LA coast

Updated: 7 hours ago

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debates uncertain, though Oct. 22 is likely

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

National

'Be prepared for the worst': Hurricane Delta intensifies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Mississippi's governor warned people to "prepare for the worst, pray for the best and expect somewhere in-between" as Hurricane Delta, now a powerful category 3 storm, takes aim at the hurricane-weary Gulf.

News

Online Evening Weather 10-8-2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Dennis
Online Evening Weather 10-8-2020