Official explains how Blaine County does their risk assessment

By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -There has been some confusion about how South Central Public Health does their county risk assessment levels, and how Blaine County does theirs.

Putting you first, we break down how it’s different.

Blaine County uses the Harvard Global Health Institute’s key metrics for COVID suppression.

This means they focus on suppressing new cases instead of mitigating current cases and is more stringent, following the guidance of the Harvard Global Health Institute key metrics.

This means that Blaine County will always be at a higher risk level than the counties that are assessed by the SCPHD explains Blaine County commissioner Angenie McCleary.

Blaine County looks at cases per 100,000, while SCPHD looks at cases per 10,000.

“It’s actually the South Central Public Health District and Blaine County officials that believe that this was the right approach for our community,” McCleary explained.

This means that local jurisdictions are able to take action sooner.

And while SCPHD does their county risk assessment levels every two weeks, Blaine County does theirs every week. McCleary says they do this for a few different reasons, including the fact that they’re a tourist destination.

“With having people coming in and out from around the state, the country, and even the world,” McCleary says, “We have a lot of people to think about and to think about the impact of COVID cases coming here and COVID cases leaving Blaine County and impact we have on the rest of the state and nation, and so we just want to do everything we can to keep people healthy and safe and we believe that this plan allows us to do so.”

