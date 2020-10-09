Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, October 9, 2020

We are going to continue to have smoky/hazy skies today and tonight as some smoke from the wildfires that are currently burning in California continues to work its way into our area. Aside from this smoke and haze though, you can expect mainly sunny skies today and mostly clear skies tonight. It is also going to be mild today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 70s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have increasing clouds throughout the day as a storm system begins to approach our area. We are also going to start tomorrow off dry, but there are going to be some scattered rain showers around tomorrow afternoon and evening as this storm system gets closer and closer to our area. These rain showers tomorrow are going to work their way into our area from the northwest, so locations in the Wood River Valley are going to see these showers first, followed by the northern and western parts of the Magic Valley, then the central and southern parts of the Magic Valley, and finally the Mini-Cassia region. In terms of timing, if you are in the Wood River Valley, you can expect the rain showers to start between 3 and 5pm; if you are in the northern and western parts of the Magic Valley, you can expect the rain showers to start between 5 and 7pm; if you are in the central and southern parts of the Magic Valley, you can expect the rain showers to start between 6 and 8pm; and if you are in the Mini-Cassia region, you can expect the rain showers to start between 7 and 9pm. Rain showers are then likely tomorrow night, especially before midnight, in all locations as this storm system works its way through our area. There are then going to be some isolated rain showers around on Sunday as this storm system leaves our area. Some snow showers are also possible tomorrow afternoon/evening, tomorrow night, and during the day on Sunday in the higher elevations, and some light snow accumulations are possible in locations with an elevation between 5500 and 7500 feet, and moderate snow accumulations are possible in locations with an elevation greater than 7500 feet.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between today and tomorrow as this storm system gets closer to our area as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 60s and low 70s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to cool down a lot between tomorrow and Sunday (thanks to a cold front that is going to pass through our area) as highs on Sunday are only going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. Lows tomorrow night are also going to be near the freezing mark in the Wood River Valley, so be aware of that if you have any sensitive vegetation outside. This storm system and its associated cold front are also going to cause the wind to pick up as we go through the day tomorrow as sustained wind speeds tomorrow afternoon and evening are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. These breezy/windy conditions are then going to continue into tomorrow night and Sunday before they start to weaken a bit as we head into Sunday night.

Sunday night is then going to be a chilly night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. There may also be some areas of frost around Sunday night, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have. Monday is then going to be a bit warmer than Sunday is going to be as highs are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers on Monday in the Wood River Valley, and mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers on Monday in the Magic Valley as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. This disturbance is also going to cause us to have breezy conditions on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as high pressure begins to reestablish itself over our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some as we head into Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 60s in the Magic Valley. These warmer temperatures are going to come after another chilly and potentially frosty night though as lows Monday night are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to cool down some as we head into Wednesday and Thursday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday in all locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

TODAY (FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. Winds: SSW to North 5-10 mph. High: 76

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. Winds: NNW to SW 5-15 mph. High: 72

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 39

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers after 3pm. Windy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: South 5-15 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 70

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with scattered rain showers around after 3pm. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times in the higher elevations. Windy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph during the morning, then SW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 65

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Rain showers likely. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times in the South Hills. Windy and chilly. Winds: West 10-25 mph. Low: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with scattered rain showers around, especially before midnight. Some snow showers are also possible in the higher elevations. Windy and cold. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph. Low: 32

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally during the morning. Windy and A LOT cooler. High: 54 Low: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers around. Some snow showers are also possible in the higher elevations. Breezy and A LOT cooler. High: 48 Low: 29

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. Breezy and not as cool. High: 60 Low: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Some snow showers are also possible in the higher elevations. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as cool. High: 53 Low: 31

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 68 Low: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 59 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and cooler. High: 62 Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Breezy. High: 56 Low: 30

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 56

