Buhl picks up first win of the season

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Friday night marked two special occasions in Wendell, first it’s the Trojans Homecoming! Secondly, one of these teams would get their first win of the season, after entering the night with a combined 0-10 records.

Indians up, up 6-0 in the first half, Caden Ray drops back, with time, sees an open Eli Azevedo in stride, and after the two-point conversion, Buhl takes a 14-0 lead.

Indians get the ball back, Ray, rolls to his left and takes off for the first down, then takes advantage of a facemask call on Wendell to put them within five yards of the endzone.

Indians capitalize, as Jose Rivera takes it up the gut for the score. He’s fired up and so is his team...

Buhl notches their first win of the year, 71-6.

Indians improve to 1-5 on the season, Trojans drop to 0-6.

Wendell Stats:

Joey Ward ran the ball 8 times for 27 yards and threw a touchdown pass.

Teegan Dunn ran the ball 17 times for 48 yards.

Aden Bunn caught two passes for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Matt Dahl caught one pass for 9 yards.

Defensively:

Teegan Dunn and Matt Dahl led the way for the Trojans with 7 tackles each.

OTHER SCORE:

Declo 60, Nampa Christian 29: Gabe Matthews produced 409 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Brogan Matthews added 89 yards and a TD. Derek Matthews recorded 97 yards.

