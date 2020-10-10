Crews responding to fire SW of Albion

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Residents are being encouraged by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office to be prepared to evacuate, as crews battle a fire four miles southwest of Albion.

The Conner Summit fire is estimated at 1,500 acres and running.

Multiple rural fire departments, the Twin Falls District of the Bureau of Land Management, 4 single engine air tankers (SEAT), 4 large air tankers (LAT), air attack (AA), 1 helicopter, and 3 dozers are responding.

Structures are threatened.

