Advertisement

Crews responding to fire SW of Albion

The Conner Summit fire is estimated at 1,500 acres and running. (Kim Gailey)
The Conner Summit fire is estimated at 1,500 acres and running. (Kim Gailey)(Rachel Fabbi)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Residents are being encouraged by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office to be prepared to evacuate, as crews battle a fire four miles southwest of Albion.

The Conner Summit fire is estimated at 1,500 acres and running.

Multiple rural fire departments, the Twin Falls District of the Bureau of Land Management, 4 single engine air tankers (SEAT), 4 large air tankers (LAT), air attack (AA), 1 helicopter, and 3 dozers are responding.

Structures are threatened.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 613 new, probable cases, 1 more death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 613 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Saturday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 47,701

VOD Recordings

District BLM, Mule Deer foundation team up to replant Dog Creek Fire burn area.

Updated: 2 hours ago
District BLM, Mule Deer foundation team up to replant Dog Creek Fire burn area. The Dog Creek Fire burned in 2018 north of Gooding.

News

Twin Falls School District switching to hybrid model after new risk assessment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Starting Wednesday, the TFSD will have alternating days of in person learning, explains Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson, and will be decided by students last names.

News

Child, 3, burned in fall in Yellowstone thermal feature

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:58 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The child slipped and fell into the small thermal feature.

Latest News

News

Idaho on track for budget surplus

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:05 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
Gov. Brad Little State Budget press conference

News

Official explains how Blaine County does their risk assessment

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:09 AM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
McCleary says they do this for a few different reasons, including the fact that they’re a tourist destination.

News

Blaine County Risk

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Official explains how Blaine County does their risk assessment

News

Hagerman residents concerned about school safety zone

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:13 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Some residents in Hagerman are concerned about the safety of school-age children when they are walking to and from school, and one councilwoman from the area is stepping up to the challenge to address the issue.

News

Hagerman residents concerned about school safety zone

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:51 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Hagerman Councilwoman wants to bring flashing lights to zone

News

Youth apprenticeship program launched in Idaho

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:02 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Program will create a pathway to good, well-paying jobs