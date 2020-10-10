Gooding moves to 6-1 on the season

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 5-1 Gooding Senators took on the 3-3 Filer Wildcats in a 3A SCIC conference game.

Wildcat fans were hoping their team would rebound from a devastating 49-21 loss to Kimberly last week.

Early in first quarter the Wildcat defense would play tough, breaking up this deep bomb here and few plays later, they would snuff out this run by Senator quarterback Kurtis Adkinson, forcing an early three and out.

But the Senator defense would play tough as well, breaking up this pass here from Wildcat quarterback Logan Lockwood.

Gooding D with four turnovers Friday night actually.

But the Senators' ground game would get them in scoring range- with this blasting run by Ben Arkoosh and Adkinson would finish of the drive with this quarterback keeper for one of his four touchdowns on the evening.

Senators would lead 7-0 after the first quarter and win big on the road 32-7.

