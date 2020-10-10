Advertisement

Gooding moves to 6-1 on the season

Senators' Kurtis Adkinson produced five touchdowns, four on the ground
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 5-1 Gooding Senators took on the 3-3 Filer Wildcats in a 3A SCIC conference game.

Wildcat fans were hoping their team would rebound from a devastating 49-21 loss to Kimberly last week.

Early in first quarter the Wildcat defense would play tough, breaking up this deep bomb here and few plays later, they would snuff out this run by Senator quarterback Kurtis Adkinson, forcing an early three and out.

But the Senator defense would play tough as well, breaking up this pass here from Wildcat quarterback Logan Lockwood.

Gooding D with four turnovers Friday night actually.

But the Senators' ground game would get them in scoring range- with this blasting run by Ben Arkoosh and Adkinson would finish of the drive with this quarterback keeper for one of his four touchdowns on the evening.

Senators would lead 7-0 after the first quarter and win big on the road 32-7.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gooding picks up road win at Filer

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gooding wins big on the road, 32-7.

Sports

Buhl picks up first win of the season

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indians pick up the 71-6 win on the road.

Sports

Great Basin district soccer tournaments kick off

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Great Basin district soccer tournament’s kicks off. Twin Fall boys and Jerome girls grab wins

VOD Recordings

Great Basin district soccer tournament’s kicks off

Updated: 12 hours ago
Great Basin district soccer tournament’s kicks off. Twin Fall boys and Jerome girls grab wins

Latest News

Sports

Wrestling is female; girls look to take advantage of new opportunities in Idaho

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:59 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The opportunity gives female athletes more of a chance to bring back hardware to their respective school.

Sports

Graham sets goals high for junior campaign

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:44 AM MDT
The opportunity gives female athletes more of a chance to bring back hardware to their respective school.

Sports

Kimberly clinches No. 1 seed to districts, local roundup

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:07 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Kimberly is currently 6-0 and preparing for the final couple of weeks of regular season play before the district tournament.

Sports

Bulldogs sweep Indians

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:53 AM MDT
Kimberly swept Buhl in SCIC play.

Sports

Two hat tricks lift Filer over Bliss

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Filer's Martin Perez and Josiah Elliot both had hat tricks in the conference victory over Bliss.

VOD Recordings

Filer knocks off Buhl

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT
Filer's Martin Perez and Josiah Elliot both had had tricks in the victory.