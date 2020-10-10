Jerome overcomes turnovers, stages fourth quarter comeback to win at Minico.

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Jerome Tigers, winners of four straight, take on the Minico Spartans in KMVT’s Game of the Week. Both teams are undefeated in Great Basin conference play heading into Friday night.

“It sets the tone for the postseason, I would say the winner of this game is probably going to be able to host a playoff game," Jerome Head Coach Sid Gambles said. “I know Twin’s (Twin Falls) got something to say about it still, but we got the upper hand there, so if we win we might be able to host.”

“X factor, I think our run game and I think we got to establish the run early and get after them,” Minico Head Coach Keelan McCaffery said.

On Minico’s first drive, they stick to the plan. A drive of mostly runs gets them in field goal range. The short field goal is good. Minico takes a 3-0 lead.

But that’s it for first half offensive highlights. Jerome with the ball in good field position, Dalan Thompson keeps it for himself and has a big gain before he puts it on the ground. Minico recovers the fumble.

Late in the first, Jerome threatening again, Thompson looks over the middle but is intercepted by Easton Arthur. Minico’s defense would put them in front at the break, 3-0.

In the second half, it’s the same story for the Tigers. Jerome on the goal line, but another turnover, fumble, Minico recovers. Spartans pumped, they keep the 3-0 lead late in the game.

But after a Jerome defensive stop, Dalan Thompson looking for some redemption, finds Shayler Bingham in the end zone, touchdown Tigers. They lead 6-3 with six minutes left.

The Jerome defense was swarming all night and forces the Spartans to turn it over on downs on the next possession.

Then to cap it off, it’s Thompson to Gavin Capps for a touchdown. Jerome wins 13-3. Huge comeback win for the Tigers, they move to 4-0 in conference play and 5-2 overall.

Minico falls to 2-3.

