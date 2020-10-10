Top seeded Gooding advances in High Desert Soccer Conference Tournament.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The High Desert Soccer Conference got its district tournament started at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls Friday.

That means Gooding, the one seed, was in action against Bliss, the eight seed.

In the second half, with Gooding already up a couple of goals, Bernardo Mendoza feels a little frisky, strikes one from way outside the box, but the Bliss goalkeeper is able to keep him off the board with a diving save.

A bit later, the Senators with a free kick from a good distance, Zachary Curstinger doesn’t care and gives it a shot anyways. The kick somehow finds the net.

Then, Gooding still attacking, Kevin Mendez puts it through to Andrew Gonzalez. Gonzalez keeps his cool in the box and finishes easily.

The Senators take this one 6-2 and move onto the semifinals of the district tournament. They will host that game Monday at 4:30.

