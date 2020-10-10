Twin Falls School District switching to hybrid model after new risk assessment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School District will be switching to a hybrid model, after being categorized as in the “high” category by the South Central Public Health District.

The health district assesses each county in their area every other week, and on Thursday, released their latest assessment.

Every county SCPHD over sees is in the “high risk” category, except for Blaine County, who does their own assessment, and Lincoln County, who was put in the “moderate” category.

Starting Wednesday, the TFSD will have alternating days of in person learning, explains Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson, and will be decided by students last names.

“Students A-K will attend live classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and L-Z on Wednesday and Friday,” Dickinson explains “Monday is a fully online day at the secondary level, and then those groupings at the elementary level will rotate every other Monday for a half day schedule.”

Families who have children with different last names can call their child’s school and get it worked out so all siblings can attend on the same day.

“We’ll work with them.” Explains Dickinson, “Make sure that their kids are attending on the same day, cause we know it would be difficult to have some of your kids on one day and the other children on another. So we’ve already made a few of those adjustments, and parents just need to get ahold of the school if that’s their situation and we can make those adjustments to keep their kids on the same schedule.”

The Kimberly School District will also be making changes, with Kimberly High School shifting to their “yellow plan”, which will have alternating days of in person and online classes.

An email to parents reads as follows:

The Covid Community Spread Assessment Team met Friday afternoon to approve the current color stage. The decision was made to place Kimberly High School and ALL activities in YELLOW .

K-8 grades will remain in GREEN . This decision is effective as of 10/09/2020.

This will be updated as needed. The committee will meet again on Thursday, October 15th at 4:45 PM via ZOOM to reevaluate.

More info on what it means for activities can be found here.

