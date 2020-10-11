Badger Fire 100 percent contained

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Badger Fire, burning since the middle of September, has now been 100% contained officials announced Sunday.

The Bureau of Land Management reports that fire activity was “very minimal” Saturday, and received rain and snow Saturday evening.

More than 90,000 acres have been burned.

The U.S. Forest Service issued a new closure order.

Sawtooth area closure (Rachel Fabbi)

The main roads are all open now. The 50″ or less trails and single track trails inside the burnt area are closed. Everything within 500 yards off of Rock Creek Road from the forest service line on the north end to the intersection of the fire perimeter is closed. This includes Schipper, Birch Glen, Harrington Fork, Steer Basin, and Third Fork campgrounds. This order is in effect until July 30, 2021. For more information contract the U.S. Forest Service.

As hunting seasons open, hunters are reminded the closure is in place for their safety as well as the safety of firefighters.

Muzzleloader and rifle season for deer, elk, pronghorn and moose have begun in Game Management Unit 54, much of which is in the fire closure area. Hunting is not permitted within the closure area, above. Those who wish are being offered the opportunity to exchange or rain check their tags by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For more information, call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324- 4359.

