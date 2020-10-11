Advertisement

Badger Fire 100 percent contained

Firing operations on the Badger Fire
Firing operations on the Badger Fire(Sawtooth National Forest)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Badger Fire, burning since the middle of September, has now been 100% contained officials announced Sunday.

The Bureau of Land Management reports that fire activity was “very minimal” Saturday, and received rain and snow Saturday evening.

More than 90,000 acres have been burned.

The U.S. Forest Service issued a new closure order.

Sawtooth area closure
Sawtooth area closure(Rachel Fabbi)
Sawtooth area closure
Sawtooth area closure(Rachel Fabbi)

The main roads are all open now. The 50″ or less trails and single track trails inside the burnt area are closed. Everything within 500 yards off of Rock Creek Road from the forest service line on the north end to the intersection of the fire perimeter is closed. This includes Schipper, Birch Glen, Harrington Fork, Steer Basin, and Third Fork campgrounds. This order is in effect until July 30, 2021. For more information contract the U.S. Forest Service.

As hunting seasons open, hunters are reminded the closure is in place for their safety as well as the safety of firefighters.

Muzzleloader and rifle season for deer, elk, pronghorn and moose have begun in Game Management Unit 54, much of which is in the fire closure area. Hunting is not permitted within the closure area, above. Those who wish are being offered the opportunity to exchange or rain check their tags by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. For more information, call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324- 4359.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal crash east of Glenns Ferry closes road for 6 hours

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Around 6:36 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to mile marker 118 eastbound on I-84, east of Glenns Ferry.

News

UPDATE: Rain, snow help in fight against Conner Summit Fire

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Conner Summit fire is estimated at 1,500 acres and running.

News

District BLM, Mule Deer foundation team up to replant Dog Creek Fire burn area

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
District BLM, Mule Deer foundation team up to replant Dog Creek Fire burn area. The Dog Creek Fire burned in 2018 north of Gooding.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 613 new, probable cases, 1 more death

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 613 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Saturday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 47,701

Latest News

VOD Recordings

District BLM, Mule Deer foundation team up to replant Dog Creek Fire burn area.

Updated: 23 hours ago
District BLM, Mule Deer foundation team up to replant Dog Creek Fire burn area. The Dog Creek Fire burned in 2018 north of Gooding.

News

Twin Falls School District switching to hybrid model after new risk assessment

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:15 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Starting Wednesday, the TFSD will have alternating days of in person learning, explains Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson, and will be decided by students last names.

News

Child, 3, burned in fall in Yellowstone thermal feature

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:58 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The child slipped and fell into the small thermal feature.

News

Idaho on track for budget surplus

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:05 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
Gov. Brad Little State Budget press conference

News

Official explains how Blaine County does their risk assessment

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:09 AM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
McCleary says they do this for a few different reasons, including the fact that they’re a tourist destination.

News

Blaine County Risk

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Official explains how Blaine County does their risk assessment