Democratic Political Signs vandalized and stolen in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Six different Magic Valley residents in 13 separate incidents, have reported to the Twin Falls County Democratic Party that their political yard signs supporting Democratic Party candidates have been stolen or vandalized on their property.

There are just 22 days left until the November election, and early voting for Twin Falls county starts October 13. As things ramp-up several Magic Valley Democrats have reported their political signs become either vandalized or stolen. These reports come from six individuals, one in Jerome, one in Filer, one in Buhl, and three in Twin Falls.

“We’re Americans, we are better than this,” said Robert Sojka with the Twin Falls County Democratic Party

First and foremost the Twin Falls County Democrats told KMVT they do not condone any Republican or Democrat interfering with anyone’s right of expression or right to vote.

“All of these things are sometimes thought as of trivial, it is not trivial it is voter intimidation, it’s interference with peoples first amendment rights, and these cases have also involved trespassing, it has involved theft, and it has involved property damage,” Sojka said.

Vietnam veteran Dave Steir is one of those who not only had his sign vandalized but his house egged as well.

“With two eggs,” said Steir. “They tried to hit the sign it looked like, but they were lousy shots, and they missed the sign and hit the lower corner of the bricks. I’m totally against any political signs being torn down not just Democratic political signs.”

After getting his house egged, he promptly added three more signs to his yard. The Twin Falls County Democratic Party does encourage anyone who gets their signs vandalized or stolen to report it to the police.

“I think everybody in this country has a right to declare their allegiance, and their preference, whatever it might be, whether it is voting for Trump or Biden,” Steir said.

KMVT did reach out to the Twin Falls County Republicans to see if they have had this same issue, but did not receive a response at the time of broadcast.

“I can’t imagine, if it is kids doing this, I can’t imagine what households they are coming from that they have inculcated a value in their mind that it is ok to do this kind of thing,” said Sojka.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.