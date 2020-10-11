District BLM, Mule Deer foundation team up to replant Dog Creek Fire burn area.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management and the Mule Deer Foundation are working together to restore the Dog Creek Fire burn area.

Officials say The Mule Deer Foundation is planting 100,000 sagebrush and bitterbrush seedlings in order restore the big game habitat and help the fire area recover. The seedlings will cover around 3,300 acres.

The planting started last Sunday and is still ongoing.

“They are going to plant all 100,000 of those in about seven days," said Kelsey Brizendine, Twin Falls district BLM public information officer. "And it’s People from all over the west and who are just really passionate about the outdoors and the natural resources and they are planting them by hand.”

Brizendine says partnerships like this make it possible for the BLM to replant these burned areas.

