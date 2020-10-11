Advertisement

District BLM, Mule Deer foundation team up to replant Dog Creek Fire burn area

The Dog Creek Fire burned in 2018 north of Gooding
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management and the Mule Deer Foundation are working together to restore the Dog Creek Fire burn area.

Officials say The Mule Deer Foundation is planting 100,000 sagebrush and bitterbrush seedlings in order restore the big game habitat and help the fire area recover. The seedlings will cover around 3,300 acres.

The planting started last Sunday and is still ongoing.

“They are going to plant all 100,000 of those in about seven days," said Kelsey Brizendine, Twin Falls district BLM public information officer. "And it’s People from all over the west and who are just really passionate about the outdoors and the natural resources and they are planting them by hand.”

Brizendine says partnerships like this make it possible for the BLM to replant these burned areas.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews responding to fire SE of Albion

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Conner Summit fire is estimated at 1,500 acres and running.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 613 new, probable cases, 1 more death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 613 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Saturday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 47,701

VOD Recordings

District BLM, Mule Deer foundation team up to replant Dog Creek Fire burn area.

Updated: 3 hours ago
District BLM, Mule Deer foundation team up to replant Dog Creek Fire burn area. The Dog Creek Fire burned in 2018 north of Gooding.

News

Twin Falls School District switching to hybrid model after new risk assessment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Starting Wednesday, the TFSD will have alternating days of in person learning, explains Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson, and will be decided by students last names.

Latest News

News

Child, 3, burned in fall in Yellowstone thermal feature

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:58 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The child slipped and fell into the small thermal feature.

News

Idaho on track for budget surplus

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:05 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
Gov. Brad Little State Budget press conference

News

Official explains how Blaine County does their risk assessment

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:09 AM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
McCleary says they do this for a few different reasons, including the fact that they’re a tourist destination.

News

Blaine County Risk

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Official explains how Blaine County does their risk assessment

News

Hagerman residents concerned about school safety zone

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:13 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Some residents in Hagerman are concerned about the safety of school-age children when they are walking to and from school, and one councilwoman from the area is stepping up to the challenge to address the issue.

News

Hagerman residents concerned about school safety zone

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:51 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Hagerman Councilwoman wants to bring flashing lights to zone