Fatal crash east of Glenns Ferry closes road for 6 hours

Around 6:36 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to mile marker 118 eastbound on I-84, east of Glenns Ferry.
Around 6:36 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to mile marker 118 eastbound on I-84, east of Glenns Ferry.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A crash that killed two left I-84 closed for approximately 6 hours Saturday evening.

Around 6:36 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to mile marker 118 eastbound on I-84, east of Glenns Ferry.

Jorge A. Ramirez, 18, of King Hill, was driving westbound on I84 in a 2005 International semi-truck hauling a trailer.  Brittany R. Jenkins, 28, of Meridian, was driving eastbound on I84 in a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country.  Ramirez failed to stop for slowing traffic, crossed the center line, and struck the Chrysler.  The Chrysler struck two additional vehicles traveling westbound; a 2020 Hyundai Kona, driven by Burt L. Jackson, 47, of Douglas, AK and a 2015 Volvo semi-truck hauling a trailer, driven by Gurprett Singh, 29, of South Richmond Hill, NY.

Two passengers in Jenkins' vehicle succumbed to their injuries at the scene; Austin A. Jenkins, 27, of Meridian and a juvenile. 

Brittany Jenkins and two additional juvenile passengers were transported by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.  Next of kin has been notified.

All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately six hours. 

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

