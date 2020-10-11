Advertisement

Gem State Realty discusses home buying investments

By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -It is no secret that the housing market in the Magic Valley is booming right now, with some houses getting offers just hours of being on the market.

Gem State Realty told KMVT, right now is a great time to sell, with such a short supply they are often seeing homebuyers offering above asking price for finished homes that are priced under $200,000

Nonetheless they say with the way the market is going right now, that even if you choose to offer above asking price, it is still going to be a great investment.

"If you are looking to sell it is definitely a great time, the inventory is really low. Said realtor Jane McCarron with Gem State Realty. “So definitely look into getting some market evaluations on your house and see what it is worth so you can make an intelligent decision.”

McCarron said really the only way you may get turned-upside down for over offering is if the house needs a lot of work done, and it depends on how you plan on using the home.

