Jerome community members gather to appreciate veterans

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -In two ways both food insecure individuals and veterans were served in Jerome in a community event Saturday.

In order to offer a creative solution to COVID-19 guidelines, the Jerome Commemorative Vietnam Wall Committee, provided sack lunches to area residents and veterans on Saturday. In past years they would host a barbecue for all veterans to gather but things had to change this year due to the pandemic.

“Vietnam veterans, we are getting up in years and we are hoping to get some of the younger kids to come over and take over, we want to keep it going for as long as we can,” said veteran Gilbert Belasquez.

Right next to the sack lunches sit the USDA’s Farmers to Families food boxes available for anyone in the community who may need some extra help in these uncertain times.

“There are families that you know are only down one job or no jobs and there are having a hard time making ends meet,” Said Lorri Prescott with the Jerome Commemorative Vietnam Wall Committee. “If we can help out and give them some groceries and then they can use their income for other things, so we are trying to help.”

There is a long list of partners who help with the veterans and the food to family’s boxes, one stand-out is the Jerome Rotary Club this year who helped provide the sack lunches.

"You know in this time with the COVID virus I just felt like I wanted to do something to help, said Prescott. “This has filled that need that I’m helping because I have an essential job, so I have been able to keep working, but I felt like it was really important that I help others, and just keep that going for them.”

