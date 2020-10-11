Top seeds advance to finals in Great Basin district soccer tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Saturday was semifinal day in the Great Basin District Soccer tournament for both the boys and girls.

First, it’s the boys and a crosstown rivalry, second-seeded Canyon Ridge, and third-seeded Twin Falls.

The Farnsworth brothers squaring off again, Corey and Canyon Ridge winning the first two meetings this year.

First half, Alimasi Jamari looks to get things going for the Riverhawks, right foot, left corner, Canyon Ridge up 1-0.

After Twin Falls earns a penalty, Steven Thueson just gets it passed the keeper, 1-1.

A little bit later, Jamari back at it. A little moment of magic, he gets the pass, cuts it back, lets it rip from an almost impossible angle. It doesn’t matter, the ball finds the net. 2-1 Canyon Ridge.

Jamari, later in the first half, this time facilitating, finds Bachar Djouma and Djouma finishes it off for the goal.

Canyon Ridge goes onto win 6-2. They move onto the district championship game Thursday, a game they have lost the last two years.

“We want to win this and it’s been our dream since the start of freshman year,” senior Captain Michael De La Torre said. “We were able to go to two district finals and go to state and compete, not get the best results we wanted but this is our last year and for us seniors, I know we’re ready to go.”

Jerome vs. Minico (Boys)

The top-seeded Jerome tigers taking on Minico, who beat burley Thursday to get to this game.

Second half, Jerome up 2-0, Minico trying to get back in this one with a corner.

Milton Hernandez gets his head to it but sends it just wide of the frame.

Jerome attacking, Alfredo Ortiz makes a nice cutback inside and then goes outside of the foot into the back of the net. Jerome up 3-0.

A little later, Ubaldo Palacios picks a Spartan pocket and lays one on a platter for Ortiz, who finishes with ease.

Jerome would go on to win 6-0.

The Tigers will host Canyon Ridge for the district championship on Thursday.

Burley vs. Twin Falls (Girls)

After a win against Minico Thursday, Burley gets rewarded with Twin Falls, the top-ranked team in 4A.

In the first, Twin Falls on the front foot. Elisabeth Plouy does it herself, gets the first shot blocked, but finds the rebound at her feet and puts it in for the first goal of the game.

A litter later off a corner, Plouy heads it towards the net but the Burley goalkeeper just gets back in time to make the nice save.

Plouy wasn’t done though, this time down the left side with the left foot, slots it past the keeper to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead.

There would be more where that came from, Twin Falls would score nine goals and win 9-0.

Jerome vs. Canyon Ridge (Girls)

The three seed Jerome taking on Canyon Ridge. Canyon Ridge took a 1-0 lead in the first from a penalty kick.

In the second half, Riverhawks with a corner kick, the ball gets kicked around in the box and is eventually saved off the line by Emily Orozco.

Later, Riverhawks attacking again Aspen Harmer crosses it in, Vanessa Valdez gets her head to it, but it goes just wide.

The score would stay 1-0 the rest of the way.

Canyon Ridge advances to face Twin Falls in the championship on Thursday.

