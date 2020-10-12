Benjamin Lee — Legislative District 23 representative, Position A

(KMVT/KSVT) - Democrat Benjamin Lee is running against Republican Matthew Bundy for Legislative District 23 representative, position A. The position has been most recently held by Christy Zito, who is running for the Legislative District 23 senate position.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

High School graduate, Basic Military Training, Basic Armament Systems Course, Advanced Armament Systems Course, Airman Leadership School, 7-level Upgrade Training

Civic affiliation:

NY Youth Conservation Corp, FFA, US Air Force, 2016 Presidential State Delegate

Professional associations:

United States Air Force, medically retired.

Awards and Achievements:

Commander Top Volunteer Award, TDY Top Performer

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

House of Representatives for District 23, Seat A

Why are you running for office?

After having to leave the military from injuries I receive deployed overseas, I wanted to continue my civil service stateside. I began attending events to learn more about the local political system, and I saw that there was no one stepping up to fill the slot for one of the local parties, so I decided I would offer the leadership and organizational skills the military gave me to the community as an option for this election. I hope to bring the political office of Representative back down to a community level when it comes to interactions with local voters.

How will your experience help you in this positions?

Being enlisted in the military and a young airman on the ground in a combat zone is a very humbling experience as much as it is an enriching one. I worked my way up from airman first class to staff sergeant through grit and determination after two combat deployments. Between my deployments, I spent several years running the base Airman Center alongside the base chaplain to give airmen an outlet for activities that included community volunteering and recreation. Helping organize community events alongside military ones has given me a broad experience in logistics and personnel management.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

I can only speak for myself, and to that I can say I am proud of my experiences of an on-the-ground enlisted man who worked night and day, rain or shine through some of the toughest jobs you can give someone. I excelled in high-stress and dangerous environments, with a record that shows I was able to do so without fail to achieve whatever task was given to me.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

I hope that I can make the office of the House of Representative of District 23 one that is seen as a part of the community, instead of being some sort of entity separate from it. I want people to feel like the office is what it says in the title, a representative of their interests and their community. I very much want to host more community events where people are interested in coming to where we can share in the spirit of our neighborhoods and towns, and I can get the feedback a politician should be getting when he goes to speak on their behalf, and where I can give feedback to the community itself. Especially when we have such important issues such as the rising cost of living that we must come together to solve. In this age of social media, I want to see more in-person functions in regard to these activities.

What do you want voters to know about you?

I was born overseas as a child to two military parents, and as such I have spent most of my life traveling from place to place. After I was injured in Afghanistan, however, it was this district that I stayed in for years to get back on my feet. I owe my life to the community that helped me, and in return, I want to offer my services as a former noncommissioned officer back to that community. If the voters decide to give me that chance, I will put the same effort and grit into the job as I did when I was keeping my oath as an enlisted man on the ground with the USAF.

