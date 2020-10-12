Brent Reinke — Twin Falls County Commissioner, District 1

(KMVT/KSVT) - Republican Brent Reinke is running for re-election against Independent Jim Schouter for Twin Falls County Commissioner District 1.

The following are responses from the candidate.

Education and training:

Small business operator 40 years, 31 years public service.

Civic affiliation:

Mustard Seed Board, Optimist Club member, West End Men’s Association, and Castleford Men’s Club.

Professional associations:

Idaho Association of Counties, National Association of Counties, Alumni Leadership Idaho Agriculture Class 40.

Awards and Achievements:

Leadership Idaho Statements Award Class 40. Small business operator 40 years here in Twin Falls County, 31 years public service, City, County, State.

Volunteer or youth leadership activities:

Mustard Seed Board member, and Chair of the Twin Falls Optimist Youth House Board.

What office are you running for? (Have you run for office, or held office before?)

Twin Falls County Commissioner District 1, Yes 1994 to 1997, 2019 to 2020 as a Twin Falls County Commissioner.

Why are you running for office?

Desire to serve the public at the local county level.

How will your experience help you in this positions?

The years of service and the relationships developed will assist me in working with my fellow Commissioners and other elected officers to manage day to day county affairs, with an eye to the future.

What do you offer the other candidate(s) don’t?

Experience, a listening ear, and a heart to serve.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected to office?

Twin Falls County is in the midst of a number of projects, including; the Comprehensive Plan, which is at the draft stage; a COVID expansion on the County Jail to be completed by New Years; moving all of juvenile offender services to County West; and a masterplan for a new Adult Detention Center (jail) on Wright Avenue. Continued work on many other county services provided on a daily basis. How would you accomplish this? By giving this position/job 100% every day.

What do you want voters to know about you?

I’m conservative, I care, I’m here to serve, and I believe your voice is important.

