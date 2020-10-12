Advertisement

FBI arrests 28 in Nevada human trafficking sting

A Nevada football player is among the suspects facing charges
Christopher Green
Christopher Green(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Little
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:33 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A week-long human trafficking sting led by the FBI has resulted in 28 arrests, including University of Nevada football player Chris Green.

The FBI’s Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, along with law agencies from across the area, targeted people trying to pay minors for sexual acts.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says all of the suspects went to a home in South Reno to “knowingly engage in, and pay for, sex acts with a minor as identified through the HEAT Unit."

All 28 suspects were arrested last week.

The 21-year old Green is facing four felony counts.

“Our department learned of this incident earlier this morning and we continue to work to gather more information,” said Chad Hartley, Nevada spokesperson. Hartley also confirmed that Green has been suspended from the program.

Green had his best season yet as a junior at Nevada, recording 16 tackles, including 5.5 for loss. He was expected to be a starter as a senior this season on the Wolf Pack’s defensive line.

Facing charges are:

  • Geoffrey Board, 45: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Sabino Rosales, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Armand Molina, 45: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Tyler Atencio, 24: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jose Noguera, 37: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • John Ching, 23: 2 Counts Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and 2 Counts Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Kurt Schneider, 54: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; and Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18
  • William Shaw, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; and Probation Violation
  • Kyle Lethcoe, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Daniel Duenas-Mendoza, 35: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jose Luis Chavez, Jr., 27: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Carlos Torres, 27: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Justin Macias, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jesus Martinez, Jr., 32: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree; and Two Counts Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Less Than 14 grams
  • Adrian Meza, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Roberto Caceres-Valencia, 36: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Justin Claus, 31: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Juan Saldate-Soltero, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, 28-42 grams; and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell
  • Orlando Alvarado, 46: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jeffrey Lofstead, 64: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Israel Vazquez, 40: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jose Montelongo-Avila, 32: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • William Scott, 57: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Thomas Cash, 40: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Julio Moran, Jr., 41: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Michael Ballin, 52: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Miguel Lopez, 42: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Christopher Green: 21: 2 Counts Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and 2 Counts Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
Caption

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Luke's Jerome has new way to take patient meals.

Updated: 6 hours ago
With the new program, it will eliminate any chance for human error.

News

Democratic Political Signs vandalized and stolen in the Magic Valley

Updated: 7 hours ago
Six different Magic Valley residents in 13 separate incidents, have reported to the Twin Falls County Democratic Party that their political yard signs supporting Democratic Party candidates have been stolen or vandalized on their property.

News

General hunting season kicks off in Idaho

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Idaho Fish and Game sees an increase in hunting licenses this season

News

Twin Falls church is already in the Christmas spirit

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Full Life Family Church holds fundraiser for Operation Christmas Child

News

Jerome community members gather to appreciate veterans

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
In two ways both food insecure individuals and veterans were served in Jerome in a community event on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Gem State Realty discusses home buying investments

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
It is no secret that the housing market in the Magic Valley is booming right now, with some houses getting offers in just hours of being on the market.

News

Democratic political signs vandalized and stolen in the Magic Valley

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Six different Magic Valley residents have reported to the Twin Falls County Democratic Party that their political yard signs supporting Democratic Party candidates have been stolen or vandalized on their property

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 365 new, probable cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 365 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Saturday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 48,066.

News

Jerome community members gather to appreciate veterans

Updated: 23 hours ago
In two ways both food insecure individuals and veterans were served in Jerome in a community event on Saturday.

News

Gem State Realty discusses home buying investments

Updated: 23 hours ago
It is no secret that the housing market in the Magic Valley is booming right now, with some houses getting offers in just hours of being on the market.

News

Fatal crash east of Glenns Ferry closes road for 6 hours

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:27 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
Around 6:36 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to mile marker 118 eastbound on I-84, east of Glenns Ferry.